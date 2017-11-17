WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT TO HOLD SPECIAL SESSION MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20TH

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

1100 University venue

Huntsville, Texas 77340

936-436-4910

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner, Precinct ·1

RONNIE WHITE

Commissioner, Precinct 2

AGENDA SPECIAL SESSION

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2017

1:30 P.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETIE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY D. HENRY

Commissioner, Precinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is

Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL I TEMS

Prayer – Pastor James Necker

Pledge of Allegiance

Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, Ipledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

1. Receive Financial Information as of November 15, 2017 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2018

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

Receive Walker County Appraisal District tax collection report for October 2017 Receive Maintenance Report for October 2017

STATUTORY AGENDA

Maintenance

Discuss and take action on the purchase of material to replace ceiling tiles and lighting not to exceed $3500.00 – Marvin Cannon Discuss and take action on the purchase of High Bay LED lighting for RB 3 & 4 from Voss Lighting in the amount of

$4096.35 – Marvin Cannon Tax Assessor-Collector

Discuss and take action on canvass the election results for the November 7, 2017 Election (Constitutional Amendment Election) – Diana McRae

Purchasing

Discuss and take action on approving the mitigation costs and rebuild proposal for Hurricane Harvey storm damage. To be performed by Servpro of Lake Conroe. Funded from TAC insurance payments, less deductible – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on approving the purchase of new scales for the Walker County Weigh Station – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on CapRisk Consulting Group to perform OPEB Reporting per agreement dated October 18, 201 To be paid from budgeted funds – Mike Williford

Auditor

1 Discuss and take action on claims and invoices submitted for payment – Patricia Allen Commissioners Court 11. Discuss and take action on Precinct 4 renting Etnyre chip spreader from B. Everett for an additional month – Commissioner Henry 1 Discuss and take action on authorizing Precinct 3 Commissioner to solicit bids for a used Boom Axe mower with a price not to exceed $90,000 to be paid over two years from budgeted funds – Commissioner Daugette Discuss and take action on Order 2018-19 approving Walker County Constable tax sale foreclosure sales being held in the District Courtroom, Room 305 of the Walker County Courthouse – Judge Pierce 1 Discuss and take action on designating alternate HGAC representatives for 2018 – Judge Pierce 1 Discuss and take action on Wildwood Shores POA request for County sponsorship of a USDA grant to repair infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Harvey within the gated community, with no cost to the County – Judge Pierce

EXECUTIVE SESSI ON

If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:

Walker County Commissioners Court – Special Session, Monday, November 20, 2017 – Agenda (cont’d)

Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.

Section 551.072 For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person

Section 551.073 For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.

Section 551.074 For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.

Section 551.076 To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices.

Section 551.086 Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations .

INFORMATION ITEMS

Questions from the media

Commissioners Court

ADJOURN

On this 1 ” day of November, 2017, the Executive Administrator to the County Judge filed this notice, and was posted at the main entrance of the Walker County Courthouse.

I, the undersigned County Clerk, do hereby state that the above Notice of Meeting of the above named Commissioners’ Court, is a true and correct copy of said Notice, and I posted a true and correct copy of said Notice on the Courthouse Public Notices area of Huntsville, Walker County, Texas, at a place readily accessible to the general public at all times on the 17th day of November,2017 and said Notice remained so posted continuously for at least 72 hours proceeding the scheduled time of said meeting.