WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT TO MEET APRIL 23RD

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

1100 University Avenue

Huntsville, Texas 77340

936-436-4910

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner, Precinct 1

RONNIE WHITE

Commissioner, Precinct 2

AGENDA REGULAR SESSION

MONDAY, APRIL 23, 2018

9:00 A.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETTE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY D. HENRY

Commissioner, Precinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is

Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL I TEMS

Prayer – Pastor James Necker

Pledge of Allegiance

Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, Ipledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Regular Session on April 9, 2018 Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Special Session on April 16, 2018 Receive Financial Information posted as of April 17, 2018 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 Receive financial exhibit for the calendar year 2017

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

Receive District Clerk monthly report for March 2018 Receive County Clerk monthly report for March 2018 Receive Treasurer Investment Report for March 2018 Receive the Walker County Appraisal District’s tax collection report for March 2018 Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 1monthly report for March 2018 1 Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 monthly report for March 2018 11. Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 monthly report for March 2018 1 Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 monthly report for March 2018

STATUTORY AGENDA

Maintenance

Discuss and take action on Pilot Summer Maintenance Work Program – Marvin Cannon Treasurer Disbursement Report for 04/04/18- 04/16/18 – Amy Klawinsky Purchasing Discuss and take action on retiring law enforcement officer’s purchase of firearm – Mike Williford Auditor Discuss and take action on approving claims and invoices for payment – Patricia Allen Planning and Development Public hearing concerning amendments and/or revisions to the Walker County Subdivision Regulations – Andy Isbell 1 Discuss and take action on amendments and/or revisions to the Walker County Subdivision Regulations – Andy Isbell 19. Public hearing regarding the renaming of Crooks Lane in Pct. 2 – Andy Isbell Public hearing concerning [ P #2018-013] Re-Plat of Lot(s) 13 and 14, Block 4, Section 1of the Riverside Harbor Subdivision, Ethan Allen Survey, A-1- Michael Street – 3 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on [ P #2018-013] Re-Plat of Lot(s) 13 and 14, Block 4, Section 1of the Riverside Harbor Subdivision, Ethan Allen Survey, A-1- Michael Street – 1-Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on [E # 2018-008] Norris I Hazlewood Boundary Line Adjustment, William Hodge League, A-26 ,

SH30 W and High Oak Road – Pct. 2 – Andy Isbell

Discuss and take action on the status/continued use of On-Site Sewage Facility applied for under Permit # 1995-1359 in 1995 for Raymond Weber – Andy Isbell

Commissioners Court

Discuss and take action on Facility Request 2018-49, for the use of the Annex Parking Lot for a car show on Saturday, May 5, 2018 – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on Proclamation, 2018-52, Soil & Water Stewardship Week – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action to approve Walker County video for website and Hallway display area of Courthous!:!. – Sonja Tennant Discuss and take action on Bid Recommendations for the sale of Walker County Trust Properties Sales – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on status of grievance filed by a member of the janitorial staff Workshop to discuss creation of a County Improvement District

Walker County Commissioners Court – Regular Session – Monday – April 23, 2018 – Agenda (cont’d)

EXECUTIVE SESSION

If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:

Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar ofTexas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.

Section 551.072 For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person

Section 551.073 For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.

Section 551.074 For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.

Section 551.076 To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices. Section 551.086 Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations .

I NFORMATION I TEMS

Questions from the media

Commissioners Court ADJOURN

On this 20th day of April, 2018, the Executive Administrator to the County Judge filed this notice, and was posted at the main entrance of the Walker County Courthouse.