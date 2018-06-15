WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT TO MEET JUNE 18TH

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT
1100 University Avenue
Huntsville, Texas 77340
936-436-4910
DANNY PIERCE
County Judge
DANNY KUYKENDALL
Commissioner, Precinct 1
RONNIE WHITE
Commissioner, Precinct 2
AGENDA SPECIAL SESSION
MONDAY, JUNE 18, 2018
1:30 P.M.
ROOM 104
BILL DAUGETIE
Commissioner, Precinct 3
JIMMY D. HENRY
Commissioner, Precinct 4
CALL TO ORDER
- Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is
- Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.
GENERAL I TEMS
- Prayer – Pastor James Necker
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”
- Citizen Input
CONSENT AGENDA
- Receive financial information posted as of June 10, 2018, 2018 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018
- Receive financial information as of the month ended April 30, 2018 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2018
DEPARTMENT REPORTS
None
STATUTORY AGENDA
Sheriff’s Office
- Discuss and take action on accepting additional funding for the 2016 Homeland Security Grant Program in the amount of
$36,400 – Captain Whitecotton Constable, Precinct 4
- Discuss and take action on unallocated funds, within department budget, of approximately $14,500 from open position from October 12017 to February 5 2018 – Constable Bartee
County Clerk
- Discuss and take action approving the Department of Health Services and Vital Statistics – Remote Birth Contract – Kari French
Treasurer
- Discuss and take action on changes to Walker County Personnel Policy Manual, Section 2.14, Paragraph 20 and Section 08, Paragraph 13 – Amy Klawinsky
Purchasing
- Discuss and take action on disposal of FAS #12576, SPU computer – Mike Williford
- Discuss and take action on Renewal of Contract Pharmacy Services through lnterlocal Agreement with Taylor County ITB 2018-102 – Mike Williford
Auditor
- Discuss and take action on approving claims and invoices for payment – Patricia Allen Planning and Development
- 1 Discuss and take action on Windswept Downs, Section 2 request for variance to Section 5.1/ 5.2 of the Walker County Subdivision Regulations regarding public road frontage – off of FM 247 – Pct. 1- Andy Isbell
- 11. Discuss and take action on development permit fee waiver(s) for Texas Grand Ranch Section(s) 3 through 8 – Andy Isbell
Commissioners Court
- 1 Discuss and take action on authorizing Precinct 3 Commissioner to purchase a dump truck at the Ritchie Brothers auction in Houston, the week of June 18-June 21,at a price not to exceed $50,000 – Commissioner Daugette
- Present the Texas Historical Commission 2017 Distinguished Service Award to the Walker County Historical Commission
– Judge Pierce
- 1 Discuss and take action on Proclamation 2018-64, designating June 21,2018, as “Reverend Ellen Willett Day” – Judge Pierce
EXECUTIVE SESSION
If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:
For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.
For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person
For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.
For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.
To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices. Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations.
INFORMATION ITEMS
- Questions from the media
- Commissioners Court ADJOURN
