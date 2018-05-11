WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT TO MEET MAY 14TH

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

1100 University Avenue

Huntsville, Texas 77340

936-436-4910

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner, Precinct 1

RONNIE WHITE

Commissioner, Precinct 2

AGENDA REGULAR SESSION

MONDAY, MAY 14, 2018

9:00 A.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETTE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY D. HENRY

Commissioner, Precinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is

Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL I TEMS

Prayer – Pastor James Necker

Pledge of Allegiance

Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Regular Session on March 26, 2018 Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Special Session on April 2, 2018 Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Regular Session on April 9, 2018, Agenda Item 25 corrected Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Special Session on April 16, 2018 Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Regular Session on April 23, 2018 Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Special Session on April 30, 2018 Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Special Session on May 7, 2018 Receive Financial Information as of May 8, 2018 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 Receive Financial Information as of the Month Ended March 31,2018 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2018

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

Receive County Clerk’s monthly report for April 2018

11 Receive the Walker County Appraisal District’s tax collection report for April 2018 12. Receive Planning and Development report for March 2018

Receive Maintenance report for April 2018

STATUTORY AGENDA

Emergency Medical Services

Discuss and take action on repairing FAS #10442, 2013 Ford EMS Ambulance – John Nabors 1 Discuss repairs needed at EMS Station, 230 Hwy. 19 -John Nabors

Constable, Precinct 1

Discuss and take action on repairing Precinct 1 Constable’s vehicle due to storm damage not covered by insurance – Constable Hooks

County Clerk

Discuss and take action on Conduent Agreement for Information Technology Products and Services for 20 Perfect Vision, open land records management, imaging and workflow software system – Kari French

Treasurer

Disbursement Report for 04/23/18- 05/0918 – Amy Klawinsky Discuss and take action on Order 2018-50 Treasurer Monthly Report for March 2018 – Amy Klawinsky Purchasing Discuss and take action to issue an RFP to seek solutions to improve the internet connectivity to Road and Bridge 2, Justice of the Peace Pct. 2, Road and Bridge Pct. 3, Justice of the Peace Pct. 3. To be paid from budgeted funds – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on approval of Environmental Liability Policy Renewal for RB2 Fuel Tanks, $2,496.00 – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on approval of final plans for Precinct 3 office building and authorization to proceed with bid To be paid from one-time Facilities Construction funds, approved FY18 budget – Mike Williford

Auditor

Discuss and take action on approving claims and invoices for payment – Patricia Allen Planning and Development Public hearing concerning [ P # 2018-014 ] Re-Plat of Lot(s) 13, 14 and 15, Block 2, Section 8 of the Wildwood Shores Subdivision, W. Robinson Survey, A-454 – North Forest Drive – Pct. 4 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on [ P # 2018-014] Re-Plat of Lot(s) 13, 14 and 15, Block 2, Section 8 of the Wildwood Shores

Subdivision, G.W. Robinson Survey, A-454 – North Forest Drive – Pct. 4 – Andy Isbell

Public hearing concerning [ P # 2018-015] Re-Plat of Lot(s) 24 and 25A, Block 3, Section 1of the Wildwood Shores Subdivision, G. Robinson Survey , A-454 – Hunters Creek Drive – Pct. 4 – Andy Isbell

Page 1of 3

Discuss and take action on [ P # 2018-015] Re-Plat of Lot(s) 24 and 25A, Block 3, Section 1of the Wildwood Shores Subdivision, G.W. Robinson Survey , A-454 – Hunters Creek Drive – Pct. 4 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Utility Placement Application for Gran Prix Pipeline Company, LLC on Lost Indian Camp Road , Pct. 1-Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Utility Placement Application for Gran Prix Pipeline Company, LLC on Old Cincinnati Road, Pct. 1-Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Utility Placement Application for Gran Prix Pipeline Company, LLC on Louis Voan Road , 1- Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Utility Placement Application for Gran Prix Pipeline Company, LLC on Wood Farm Road, 3 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Utility Placement Application for Gran Prix Pipeline Company, LLC on Old Chapel Road, Pct. 3 – Andy Isbell

33 Discuss and take action on Utility Placement Application for Gran Prix Pipeline Company, LLC on Mann Road, Pct. 3 – Andy Isbell

Discuss and take action on Utility Placement Application for Gran Prix Pipeline Company, LLC on Dodge-Oakhurst Road, 3 – Andy Isbell

Commissioners Court

Receive 2nd quarter VFD reports – Sonja Tennant Discuss and take action on accepting Temporary Drainage Easement, Rosenwall Road, Owner Joe Moore – Commissioner Kuykendall Discuss and take action on accepting right-of-way, Rosenwall Road, Owner Joe H. Moore – Commissioner Kuykendall Discuss and take action on accepting Temporary Drainage Easement, Wilkerson Lane, Owner T. Rudy – Commissioner Kuykendall Discuss and take action on accepting Drainage Easement, Pool Road, Owner Henry Hoke – Commissioner White Discuss supporting documentation for Commissioners Court items being made available to the public – Commissioner White Discuss and take action on approving the appointment of Whitney Franks and Ms. Chandra Brown to the CPS Board –

Judge Pierce

Discuss and take action on Proclamation 2018-60, Older Americans Month – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on request for Unclaimed Capital Credits from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on revision to Page 6 of the Opioid Retainer Agreement – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on Exempt Employee status – Judge Pierce

EXECUTIVE SESSION

If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:

Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.

Section 551.072 For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person

Section 551.073 For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker Co1mty, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.

Section 551.074 For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.

Section 551.076 To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices.

Section 551.086 Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations.

INFORMATION ITEMS

Questions from the media

ADJOURN