WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT TO MEET MAY 29TH

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

1100 University Avenue

Huntsville, Texas 77340

936-436-4910

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner, Precinct 1

RONNIE WHITE

Commissioner, Precinct 2

AGENDA REGULAR SESSION

TUESDAY, MAY 29, 2018

9:30 A.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETTE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY D. HENRY

Commissioner, Precinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is

Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL ITEMS

Prayer – Pastor James Necker

Pledge of Allegiance

Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Regular Session on May 14, 2018 Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Special Session on May 21, 2018 Receive Financial Information as of May 22, 2018 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

Receive District Clerk’s monthly report for April 2018 Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 1monthly report for April 2018 Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 monthly report for April 2018 Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 monthly report for April 2018 Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 monthly report for April 2018

STATUTORY AGENDA

Emergency Management

Discuss and take action on Resolution 2018-61, accepting and approving Walker County Hazard Mitigation Plan 2017 – Butch Davis

District Clerk

Discuss and take action on the funds spent for Juror Appreciate Week (first full week of May), in the amount of $96 .89 – Robyn Flowers

Treasurer

Discuss and take action on Disbursement Report for 05/14/18- 05/22/18 – Amy Klawinsky Purchasing Discuss and take action on recommendation to award bid C2360-18-014 Building Automation to Entech Sales and Service for $72, To be paid from project funds – Mike Williford

Auditor

Discuss and take action on approving claims and invoices for payment – Patricia Allen Commissioners Court 1 Discuss and take action on Precinct 4 adopting Swearingen Road off of Mathis Dairy Road for maintenance – Commissioner Henry 1 Discuss and take action on moving a position budgeted in the IT Department that was budgeted for the support of the County Sheriff and County Jail functions to the budget of the County Sheriff as requested by Sheriff McRae -Judge Pierce 1 Receive Employee Injury Report – Judge Pierce

EXECUTIVE SESSION

If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:

Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act .

Page 1of 2

Walker County Commissioners Court – Regular Session – Tuesday – May 29, 2018 – Agenda (cont’d)

Section 551.072 For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person

Section 551.073 For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.

Section 551.074 For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.

Section 551.076 To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices.

Section 551.086 Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations.

INFORMATION ITEMS

Questions from the media

Commissioners Court

ADJOURN

On this 25th day of May, 2018, the Executive Administrator to the County Judge filed this notice, and was posted at the main entrance of the Walker County Courthour.

County Judge

I, the undersigned County Clerk, do hereby state that the above Notice of Meeting of the above named Commissioners’ Court, is a true and correct copy of said Notice, and I posted a true and correct copy of said Notice on the Courthouse Public Notices area of Huntsville, Walker County, Texas, at a place readily accessible to the general public at all times on the 25th day of May, 2018 and said Notice remained so posted continuously for at least 72 hours proceeding the scheduled time of said meeting.

Dated this 25th day of May, 2018.