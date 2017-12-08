WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT TO MEET MONDAY, DECEMBER 11TH

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

1100 University Avenue

Huntsville, Texas 77340

936-436-4910

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner, Precinct 1

RONNIE WHITE

Commissioner, Precinct 2

AGENDA REGULAR SESSION

MONDAY, DECEMBER 11,2017

9:00 A.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETIE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY D. HENRY

Commissioner, Precinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is

Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL I TEMS

Prayer – Pastor James Necker

Pledge of Allegiance

Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Regular Session on November 27, 2017 Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Special Session on November 28, 2017 Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Special Session on December 4, 2017 Receive Financial Information as of December 5, 2017 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2018

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

Receive District Clerk’s Monthly Report for October Receive Information and Technology Report for October 2017

STATUTORY AGENDA

Sheriff’s Office

Discuss and take action on lnterlocal Agreement between Montgomery County and Walker County for the Automobile Burglary and Theft Prevention Authority (ABTPA) Task Force Grant – Captain Whitecotton

Juvenile Services

Discuss and take action on the FY 2018 Mental Health Services Contract between HGAC and Walker County- Jill Saumell Information Technology Discuss and take action on Microsoft Volume Licensing Renewal Agreement – Dan Early Treasurer Discuss and take action on Order 2018-24 Treasurer Monthly Report for October 2017 – Amy Klawinsky Discuss and take action on Disbursement Report for 11/27/17 -12/4/17 – Amy Klawinsky Purchasing Discuss and take action on recommending award of Bid C2360-18-0ll Used Tractor with Boom Mower to Lansdowne Moody for Unit 152584 as Best Value purchase in the amount of $85,500. Budget for this item approved in Special Session November 20, 2017 not to exceed $90,000 – Mike Williford

Auditor

Discuss and take action on Order 2018-25 amending the budget for the fiscal year October 1,2017 to September 30, 2018

– Patricia Allen

Discuss and take action on approving claims and invoice for payment – Patricia Allen Planning and Development Discuss and take action on the proposed construction plans for Texas Grand Ranch – Section 6, W. Ingersoll League ,A- 27 – Pct. 4 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on the Engineer’s Cost Estimate for Texas Grand Ranch – Section 6, W. Ingersoll League ,A-27 – Pct. 4 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on the Performance Bond (Bond # 0726146) for Texas Grand Ranch – Section 6 , W. Ingersoll League ,A-27 – Pct.4 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on request for variance to the Walker County Subdivision Regulations, Section 3 in regards to lot depth to width ratio for twenty-two (22) lots in Texas Grand Ranch, Section 6 ,J.W. Ingersoll League , A-27 – Pct. 4 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Texas Grand Ranch – Section 6 Final Plat (Plat # 2017-020), W. Ingersoll League ,A-27 – Pct. 4

– Andy Isbell

Discuss and take action on Development Permit fee(s) for Texas Grand Ranch – Section(s) 3A ,3B, 4A, 4B, 5 and 6 for the construction of infrastructure – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on On-Site Sewage Facility (OSSF) Subdivision Review fee(s) for Texas Grand Ranch – Section(s) 3A, 3B, 4A ,4B and 5 – Andy Isbell

December 7, 2017 Page 1of 2

Walker County Commissioners Court – Regular Session, Monday, December 11,2017 – Agenda (cont’d)

Discuss and take action on Department Permit fee(s) for Sterling Ridge – Section(s) 1and 2 for construction of infrastructure – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on the Infrastructure Development Plan for the Rocking K Mobile Home Park, Lot 9, Block 2, Section 2 of the Walnut Creek Subdivision , Morris Lane and East Walnut Lake – 3 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on the status/continued use of On-Site Sewage Facility applied for under Permit # 1995-1359 in

1995 for Raymond G. Weber – Andy Isbell

Workshop on clarification of permitting fee cap I permitting procedure for multi property projects applying for development permits under the Walker County Regulations for Flood Plain Management – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on training for department staff – Andy Isbell Commissioners Court Discuss and take action on the Southeast Texas Housing Finance Corporation Affordable Housing Initiatives and Related Services – Commissioner Daugette Discuss and take action on ownership and management of assets associated with the Weigh Station – Commissioner Daugette Discuss and take action on approval of Meredith Cryer as Walker County Extension Agent-Family & Community Health,

effective January 1, 2018 – Dr. Dale Fritz, District Extension Administrator

Discuss and take action on Wildwood Shores POA request for County authorizing Letter of Request to USDA for grant to repair infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Harvey within the gated community, with no cost to the County – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on fireworks sales for the period of December 20, 2017 thru Midnight, January 1,2018 -Judge Pierce

EXECUTIVE SESSION

If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:

Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commis.sioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar ofTexas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.

Section 551.072 For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person

Section 551.073 For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.

Section 551.074 For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.

Section 551.076 To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices.

Section 551.086 Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations.

INFORMATION ITEMS