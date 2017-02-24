Walker County Commissioners Court to meet Monday, February 27th

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner, Precinct 1

RONNIE WHITE

Commissioner, Precinct 2

AGENDA REGULAR SESSION

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2017

9:00 A.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETIE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY D. HENRY

Commissioner, Ptecinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is

Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 t. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL I TEMS

Prayer – Pastor James Necker

Pledge of Allegiance

Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

Approve Minutes from the Regular Session of Commissioners Court held February 13, 2017 Approve Minutes from the Special Session of Commissioners Court held February 22, 2017 Receive Financial Information for the period ended December 31,2016 Receive Financial Information as of February 21, 2017 for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2017

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 1monthly report for January 2017 Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 monthly report for January 2017 Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 monthly report for January 2017 Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 monthly report for January 2017 Receive Walker County Appraisal District monthly report for January 2017

STATUTORY AGENDA

Emergency Management

Discuss and/or approve Proclamation 2017-36, Severe Weather Week – Butch Davis 11. Discuss update on Disaster Recovery 4272 (May 22 – June 24, 2016) – Butch Davis

Special Victims Unit

Discuss and/or approve acceptance of grant, in an amount not to exceed $150,000, for SPU criminal division from the Governor’s office, for the purchase of six (6) vehicles – Laura Yosko

Constable, Precinct 4

Discuss and/or approve Constable Sale Commission funds from the Tax Sale held in December 2016 to purchase Ballistic Vest and gun cases for all four constables and two Precinct 4 deputy constables – Constable Bartee Discuss and/or approve 2016 Tier I Partial Exemption Racial Profiling Report – Constable Bartee Treasurer Discuss and/or approve Disbursement Report for 2/09/17 – 2/22/17 – Amy Klawinksy Purchasing

Discuss insurance reimbursement from TAC for theft of trailer, zero turn mower, push mowers, blowers and weed

Total amount of loss was $11,171.43, less 50% depreciation, and deductible = $4,589.21- Mike Williford

Discuss and/or approve renewal ofTankGuard Insurance Policy for RB2 for the period 6/13/17 – 6/13/1 To be paid from budgeted funds – Mike Williford Discuss and/or approve purchase of six (6) vehicles for Special Prosecution Unit, five (5) from Silsbee Toyota, Buyboard Contract #521-16, and one (1) additional vehicle from Lake Country Chevrolet, Tarrant County Co-Op #2016-21 To be paid from grant funds – Mike Williford Discuss and/or approve contract with Darryl Johnson, D., for Psychological Services for Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

To be paid from budgeted funds – Mike Williford Auditor

Discuss and/or approve Claims and Invoices submitted for payment – Patricia Allen Discuss and/or approve Order 2017-35 amending the Budget for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2017 – Patricia Allen

Planning and Development

Discuss and/or approve variances to the Walker County, Texas Order Adopting Rules for On-Site Sewage Facilities for Permit(s) # 2016-0305 and/or # 2016-0306- Andrew Isbell Discuss and/or approve grandfathered status of 50 acre tract for Abdelnaser Elkhalili in the H.W. Hall Survey, Abstract No. 261 off of Murray Lane, Pct 1-Andrew Isbell Discuss and/or approve department training – Andrew Isbell

Walker County Commissioners Court – Regular Session, Monday, February 27, 2017 – Agenda (cont’d)

Commissioners Court

Discuss Rita Huff contract – Judge Pierce Discuss pump purchased Texas Facilities Commission – Commissioner White Discuss trail rides within Walker County – Commissioner White Discuss and/or approve Courthouse elevator floor marking of lobby exit – Commissioner White Discuss and/or approve method for platting/construction application for H I Texas Grand Ranch No. 2 (new section behind Elkins Lake/Huntsville State Park lake area) – Commissioner White Discuss and/or approve accepting name change from Fuller Dairy Road to Crooked Creek Ranch off FM 1374 located in Precinct 2, Owner Larry Gardner – Commissioner White Discuss Right of Way Robinson Creek Road owner David Smith and JoAnn Crow – Commissioner White

Discuss and/or approve termination of memorandum of engineering service agreement date September 281

2009 by

exercising section V, 30 day written notice to terminate agreement with consultant, Nemec & Associates, Inc. – Commissioner White

Discuss and/or approve Right of Way for Sam Slott Road, Amy Cannon owner – Commissioner Henry Discuss and/or approve modification to Retiree Health Benefits Trust Committee members for the researching and funding process of retirees’ health insurance and/or health supplement insurance -Judge Pierce Discuss and/or approve renewal of lnterlocal Agreement for the Improvement and Lease of Parking Area at 1ih Street

and Avenue M (Ernst Parking Lot) – Judge Pierce

Workshop – Review Walker County Subdivision Regulations

EXECUTIVE SESSION

If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:

Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar ofTexas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act .

Section 551.072 For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person

Section 551.073 For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.

Section 551.074 For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.

Section 551.076 To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices.

Section 551.086 Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations.

INFORMATION ITEMS

Questions from the media

Commissioners Court

ADJOURN

