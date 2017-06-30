Walker County Commissioners Court to Meet Monday, July Third

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT
DANNY PIERCE
County Judge
DANNY KUYKENDALL
Commissioner, Precinct 1
RONNIE WHITE
Commissioner, Precinct 2
AGENDA SPECIAL SESSION
MONDAY, JULY 3, 2017
9:00 A.M.
ROOM 104
BILL DAUGETIE
Commissioner, Precinct 3
JIMMY D. HENRY
Commissioner, Precinct 4
CALL TO ORDER
- Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is
- Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.
GENERAL I TEMS
- Prayer – Pastor James Necker
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”
- Citizen Input
CONSENT AGENDA
None
DEPARTMENT REPORTS
None
STATUTORY AGENDA
Purchasing
- Discuss and take action on repairs and maintenance of FAS #10422, Constable Hooks, – Mike Williford Auditor
- Discuss and take action on Claims and Invoices submitted for payment – Patricia Allen
Commissioners Court
- Discuss and take action on the reappointment of Amelia Thorn, Barbara Sapp, and Clara Malak to the Walker County Housing Authority Board of Commissioners -Judge Pierce
Budget Workshop
Budget Presentations
Maintenance
Constables (Pct. 1, Pct. 2, Pct. 3, and Pct. 4) District Clerk
Purchasing Agrilife
District Attorney
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2 Boys and Girls Club
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1 Historical Commission County Clerk
EXECUTIVE SESSI ON
If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter SSl, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:
Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.
Section 551.072 For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person
Section 551.073 For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open
Walker County Commissioners Court – Special Session, Monday, July 3, 2017 – Agenda (cont’d)
meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.
Section 551.074 For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.
Section 551.076 To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices.
Section 551.086 Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations.
INFORMATION ITEMS
- Questions from the media
- Commissioners Court
ADJOURN
