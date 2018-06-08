WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT TO MEET MONDAY, JUNE 11TH

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

1100 University Avenue

Huntsville, Texas 77340

936-436-4910

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner, Precinct 1

RONNIE WHITE

Commissioner, Precinct 2

AGENDA REGULAR SESSION

JUNE 11,2018

9:00 A.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETIE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY D. HENRY

Commissioner, Precinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is

Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL ITEMS

Prayer – Pastor James Necker

Pledge of Allegiance

Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, Ipledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

1. Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Regular Session on May 29, 2018 Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Special Session on June 4, 2018 Receive Financial Information as of June 5, 2018 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

Receive Treasurer Investment Report for April 2018 Receive Planning and Development Report for May 2018 Receive the Walker County Appraisal District’s tax collection report for May 2018

STATUTORY AGENDA

Tax Assessor-Collector:

Discuss and take action on approving funds budgeted for County Facilities Projects in the Projects Fund to install two new ADA windows and workstations for Vehicle Registration not to exceed $20,000 unless unexpected expenses are incurred due to wall construction – Diana McRae

Treasurer

Discuss and take action on Disbursement Report for 05/29/18- 06/04/18 – Amy Klawinsky Discuss and take action on Order 2018-63 Treasurer Monthly Report for April 2018 – Amy Klawinsky Purchasing Discuss and take action on transfer of FAS #10427 from EMS to RB 4 – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on adopting the revised Walker County Procurement Card Policy – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on updating the Walker County Purchasing Policy and Procurement Manual – Mike Williford Auditor Discuss and take action on approving claims and invoices for payment – Patricia Allen Planning and Development Discuss and take action on naming roads within Carolina Creek Christian Camp for 9-1-1 purposes and adding them to the 9-1-1 database – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on request for variance to the Walker County Floodplain Regulations for Permit Application # 2018-0081 to construct attached garage/storage below the Base Flood Elevation (BFE) – Andy Isbell 1 Discuss and take action on administrative finding related to the completion /continued use of on-site sewage facility applied for under Permit # 1995-1359 located at 6336 FM 1374 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Minor Plat (# P-2018-018) Kucera 136 Acre Tract Samuel Lindley Survey, A-29 – Buckner Road, Pct. 4 – Andy Isbell

Commissioners Court

Discuss and take action on deposit reimbursement check from TAC for County Management Conference back into Commissioners Office travel budget – Sonja Tennant Discuss and take action on acceptance of ROW and Acquisition from Jon and Shellie Irish, Steward Road – Commissioner Henry Discuss and take action on bid recommendations for sale of Walker County Trust Properties – Judge Pierce

Page 1of 2

Walker County Commissioners Court – Regular Session – Monday – June 11, 2018 – Agenda (cont’d)

EXECUTIVE SESSION

If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:

Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.

Section 551.072 For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person

Section 551.073 For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.

Section 551.074 For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.

Section 551.076 To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices.

Section 551.086 Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations.

INFORMATION ITEMS

Questions from the media

Commissioners Court

ADJOURN