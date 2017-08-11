Walker County Commissioners Court to meet Monday,

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

1100 University Avenue

Huntsville, Texas 77340

936-436-4910

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner, Precinct 1

RONNIE WHITE

Commissioner, Precinct 2

AGENDA REGULAR SESSION

MONDAY, AUGUST 14, 2017

9:00 A.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETIE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY D. HENRY

Commissioner, Precinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is

Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL ITEMS

Prayer – Pastor James Necker

Pledge of Allegiance

Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

Approve Minutes from the Regular Session of Commissioners Court held July 24, 2017 Approve Minutes from the Special Session of Commissioners Court held July 26, 2017 Approve Minutes from the Special Session of Commissioners Court held July 31,2017 Approve Minutes from the Special Session of Commissioners Court held August 7, 2017 Receive Financial Information for Month ended June 30, 2017 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2017 Receive Financial Information as of August 8, 2017 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2017

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

Receive Walker County Appraisal District monthly tax collection report for July 2017 Receive Treasurer Investment Report for June 2017 Planning and Development Monthly Report for July 2017

STATUTORY AGENDA

Emergency Management

Discuss and take action on purchasing equipment for TDCJ Holiday Unit yard square to maintain the grounds at the Walker County Storm Shelter and HEARTS Veterans Museum Complex up to the amount of $3,500 – Butch Davis

Sheriff

Discuss and take action on lnterlocal Agreement between Walker County and the City of Huntsville for the 2017 Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program Award – Tim Whitecotton

Tax Assessor-Collector

Discuss and take action on petition for Local Option Election for Justice Precinct 4 to Legalize – Diana McRae Discuss and take action on appointing nominated presiding/alternate judges by party chairs for one year term of 9/1/2017 thru 8/31/2018 – Diana McRae Discuss and take action on approving the updated Attachment B (Election Judges) of the Joint Election Agreement for the

November 7, 2017 General Election – Diana McRae Treasurer

Discuss and take action on Disbursement Report for 3/24/17 – 4/04/17 – Amy Klawinksy Discuss and take action on Order 2017-75 Treasurer Monthly Report for June 2017 – Amy Klawinsky Purchasing Discuss and take action on Purchasing Cooperative lnterlocal Agreement between Fort Bend County and Walker County

– Mike Williford

Discuss and take action on Technology Assurance Plan between Ford Audio-Video Systems and Walker County – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on Renewal of C2360-16-001, Debris Management, TAG Grinding Services – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on Renewal of C2360-14-001,GIS Service, Lone Star Geographic Solutions – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on Renewal of 2014-002, Mowing ROW Precinct 3, Lee Kuykendall – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on Renewal of 2015-003, Towing, Johnson Wrecker – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on Renewal of C2360-16-009, Salvage Disposition, Try 2 Recycle – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on Renewal of C2360-17-005, Mowing, Weigh Station – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on Renewal of 2015-002, Mowing ROW Precinct 1, Don Yates – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on Renewal of C2360-16-002, Pest Control Service, Precision Pest – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on Renewal of C2360-16-006, Fuel, Hardy Petroleum – Mike Williford Auditor Discuss and take action on Cla.ims and Invoices submitted for payment – Patricia Allen

Walker County Commissioners Court – Regular Session, Monday, August 14, 2017 – Agenda (cont’d)

Planning and Development

Public hearing concerning P # 2017-021 for the Re-Plat of Lots 28 and 29, Block 1, Section 9 of Wildwood Shores Subdivision, W. Robinson Survey, A-454 – Cypress Bend Drive – Pct. 4 – Andrew Isbell Discuss and take action on P # 2017-021 Re-Plat of Lots 28 and 29, Block 1,Section 9 of Wildwood Shores Subdivision,

G.W. Robinson Survey, A-454 – Cypress Bend Drive – Pct. 4 – Andrew Isbell

Public hearing concerning P # 2017-022 for the Re-Plat of Lot 3, Block 2, Section 1of the Walnut Creek Subdivision, Richard McGee Survey, A-400, Morris Lane – Pct. 3 – Andrew Isbell Discuss and take action on P # 2017-022 for the Re-Plat of Lot 3, Block 2, Section 1of the Walnut Creek Subdivision, Richard A. McGee Survey, A-400, Morris Lane – Pct. 3 – Andrew Isbell Discuss and take action on preliminary approval of Texas Grand Ranch – Section 6 subdivision plat – Andrew Isbell Discuss and take action on variance related to front and/or back slope grades on ditches in Texas Grand Ranch – Section 6 – Andrew Isbell Discuss and take action on road I drainage plans for Texas Grand Ranch – Section 6 – Andrew Isbell Discuss and take action on Van Winkle/Furtick Variance Request to Section 5.2 of the Walker County Subdivision Regulations regarding minimum road frontage to the called 14.31 acre tract (Furtick) and the called 73.602 acre tract (Van Winkle) in the William Hodge Survey ,A-26 – Pct. 2 – Andrew Isbell

Commissioners Court

Receive Volunteer Fire Department Quarterly Reports – Sonja Tennant Discuss overtime pay for exempt employees – Commissioner Daugette Discuss and take action on the Walker County Senior Center Resolution 2017-74 Texans Feeding Texans – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on Facility Request 2017-71 for the Courthouse Grounds and Gazebo by CASA – Playhouses on Parade, November 27, 2017 thru December 10, 2017 -Judge Pierce

EXECUTIVE SESSION

If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:

Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.

Section 551.072 For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person

Section 551.073 For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.

Section 551.074 For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.

Section 551.076 To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices.

Section 551.086 Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations.

INFORMATION ITEMS

Questions from the media

Commissioners Court

ADJOURN

On this 11th day of August, 2017, the Executive Administrator to the County Judge filed this notice, and was posted on the main entrance of the Walker County Courthouse.