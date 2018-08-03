WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT SPECIAL SESSION AUGUST 6TH

1100 University Avenue

Huntsville, Texas 77340

936-436-4910

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner, Precinct 1

RONNIE WHITE

Commissioner, Precinct 2

REVISED AGENDA SPECIAL SESSION AUGUST 6, 2018

1:30 P.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETTE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY D. HENRY

Commissioner, Precinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is

Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL ITEMS

Prayer – Pastor James Necker

Pledge of Allegiance

Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

Receive Financial Information as of July 31, 2018, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 Receive Financial Information as of the month ended June 30, 2018, for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2018

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

None

STATUTORY AGENDA

Treasurer

Discuss and take action on Walker County 2018-2019 Health Benefit Renewal Notice and Benefit Consultation – Arny Klawinsky

Purchasing

Discuss and take action on Order 2018-74, granting exemption to Stryker Medical to purchase a cot for the new ambulance – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on replacing the Walker County Jail storage building that was damaged by a storm – Mike

Williford Auditor

Discuss and take action on approving claims and invoices for payment – Patricia Allen Commissioners Court Discuss and take action on waiver of penalty and interest by the Walker County Appraisal District on Property ID #56174 – Commissioner Daugette Discuss office and location options for Agrilife Extension office, Justice of the Peace, 2, and Constable Pct. 2 – Commissioner Daugette Discuss and take on action on the appointment of Darrel Wells as the Walker County Local Health Authority, for a two year term – Judge Pierce 1 Discuss and take action on the reappointment of B.J. Gaines to the Walker County Housing Authority – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on the appointment of Juanita Hall to the Walker County Housing Authority – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on submitting a resolution regarding Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Funding and the Use of Exemptions for Walker County- Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on Facility Request 2018-73, submitted by The Ark Church for the use of the Annex parking lot on Saturday, November 17, 2018 from 6:30 a.rn. to 1:00 p.rn. – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on scheduling a public hearing for August 27, 2018, on the Proposed Budget for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019 – Judge Pierce

EXECUTIVE SESSION

If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:

Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.

Page 1of 2

Walker County Commissioners Court – Special Session – Monday – August 6, 2018 – Revised Agenda (cont’d)

Section 551.072

Section 551.073

Section 551.074

Section 551.076

Section 551.086

For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person

For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.

For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.

To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices. Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations.

INFORMATION ITEMS

Questions from the media

Commissioners Court

ADJOURN

On this 2ND day of August, 2018, the Executive Administrator to the County Judge filed this notice, and was posted at the main entrance of the Walker County Courthouse .