WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO HOLD MEETING JUNE 25TH

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

1100 University Avenue

Huntsville, Texas 77340

936-436-4910

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner, Precinct 1

RONNIE WHITE

Commissioner, Precinct 2

AGENDA REGULAR SESSION

JUNE 25, 2018

9:00 A.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETIE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY D. HENRY

Commissioner, Precinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is

Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL I TEMS

Prayer – Pastor James Necker

Pledge of Allegiance

Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Regular Session on June 11, 2018 Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Special Session on June 18, 2018 Receive Financial Information as of June 19, 2018 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

Receive District Clerk’s monthly report for May 2018 Receive Treasurer Investment Report for May 2018 Receive Maintenance Report for May 2018

STATUTORY AGENDA

Emergency Management:

Discuss and take action on lnterlocal Cooperation Act Agreement between the County of Walker and the City of Groves, City of Nederland, City of Port Arthur and the City of Port Neches for Short-Term Shelter during an Evacuation – Butch Davis

Treasurer

Discuss and take action on Disbursement Report for 06/08/18- 06/18/18 – Amy Klawinsky Discuss and take action on approving payment of one-half of the sick leave balance of terminated employee according to the Walker County Personnel Policy Manual, Section 08, Paragraph 13 – Amy Klawinsky

Purchasing

Discuss and take action on disposal of FAS #11931 and FAS #11928 – Mike Williford 11. Discuss and take action on award of bid C2360-18-019 for the construction of Office Building for Road and Bridge To be paid from Project Funds and Road and Bridge funds – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on purchase of new copier for the Walker County District Attorney’s Office, to be paid from budget funds – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on approving mowing bid for 3 – Mike Williford Discuss and take action to issue Request for Proposal for Grant Administration for USDA, Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Emergency Watershed Protection Program (EWP) for Wildwood Shores bridge project – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on issuing a work order to Burns Architects, LLC to examine Annex interior concrete wall structural integrity for installation of proposed teller windows for Walker County Tax Assessor Collector’s office – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on adopting the revised Walker County Procurement Card Policy – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on updating the Walker County Purchasing Policy and Procurement Manual- Mike Williford Auditor Discuss and take action on approving claims and invoices for payment – Patricia Allen Discuss and take action on approving transfer of unspent funds for health insurance to the retiree insurance fund as discussed as an option during budget (presented at this time for budget preparation planning) – Patricia Allen

Planning and Development

Discuss and take action on request for variance to the Walker County Floodplain Regulations for Permit Application # 2018-0220 to construct attached garage/storage below the Base Flood Elevation (BFE) – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Charles Thorndell request for variance to the Walker County Subdivision Regulations regarding Section 5.2 minimum road frontage/narrowest portion of lot, Lot 2 of Reece Lane Addition, Vital Flores Survey, A-20 – Oxbow Lane – Pct. 2 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Nancy Reeves request for variance to Walker County Manufactured Home Rental Community Regulations related to Permit(s) # 2000-6553, # 2016-0020 and # 2018-0139 FM 1696 W – 1-Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Breviloba, LLC request for variance to allow a non-contiguous multi property development permit for the Shin Oak Pipeline project – Andy Isbell

Walker County Commissioners Court – Regular Session – Monday – June 25, 2018 – Agenda (cont’d)

Planning and Development (cont’d)

Discuss and take action on development permit fee waiver(s) for Texas Grand Ranch, Section(s) 3 through 8 – Andy Isbell Commissioners Court Discuss and take action on approval of BaCorp bid to install a new aerobic wastewater system for the SETH applicants – Commissioner Daugette Discuss and take action on Order 2018-65, to call an election to create Walker County Assistance District #1- Commissioner Daugette Discuss and take action on Walker County 2019 Holiday Schedule -Judge Pierce

EXECUTIVE SESSI ON

If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:

Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.

Section 551.072 For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person

Section 551.073 For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.

Section 551.074 For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.

Section 551.076 To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices. Section 551.086 Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations .

I NFORMATION ITEMS

Questions from the media

Commissioners Court ADJOURN

