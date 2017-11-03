Walker County Commissioners to hold Meeting Monday, November 6th

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner, Precinct 1

RONNIE WHITE

Commissioner, Precinct 2

AGENDA SPECIAL SESSION

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2017

1:30 P.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETIE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY D. HENRY

Commissioner, Precinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is

Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL I TEMS

Prayer – Pastor James Necker

Pledge of Allegiance

Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

Receive Financial Information as of November 1, 2017 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2018

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

None

STATUTORY AGENDA

Special Prosecution Unit

Discuss and take action on Resolution 2018-16, and lnterlocal Agreement between Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts and Walker County for Grant 14918-18 – Laura Yosko Discuss and take action on purchase of beverages/refreshments for all-day, on-site organization meeting to be held on November 9, 2017, according to Walker County Personnel Policy Manual 22 – Laura Yosko

Sheriff’s Office

Discuss and take action on Texas Attorney General Chapter 59 Asset Forfeiture Report by Law Enforcement – Captain Whitecotton

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3

Discuss and take action on salary increase for County Clerk I, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 – Judge Holt Purchasing Discuss and take action on annual maintenance contract for Stryker – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on approving repairs to buildings due to damage from Hurricane Harvey – Mike Williford Auditor Discuss and take action on claims and invoices submitted for payment – Patricia Allen Planning and Development Discuss and take action on Breaux (P # 2017-032) request for variance to Section 3 of the Walker County Subdivision Regulations regarding lot depth, A.J. Beard Survey, A-67 – Knox Circle – Pct. 3 – Andy Isbell 1 Discuss and take action on Breaux/Rush minor plat (P # 2017-032) A.J. Beard Survey, A-67 – Knox Circle – Pct. 3 – Andy Isbell 11. Discuss and take action on TCEQ invitation for Andrew Isbell to take part in/on the OSSF Research Grant Advisory Panel –

Andy Isbell Commissioners Court

1 Discuss and take action on reappointment of Shawn Blair and Don Peck to ESD #1 Board – Commissioner Daugette Discuss and take action on approving contract payment of $20,000 per the terms of agreement with H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas as agreed in the contract dated July 25, 2016 – Judge Pierce 1 Discuss and take action on the Walker County Republican Women Request for Use of Walker County Facilities No. 2018- 15, from November 3 2017 – November 2, 2018 for meetings – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on the City of Huntsville-Mainstreet Program Request for Use of Walker County Facilities

2018-16, for the East Side of the Courthouse and Gazebo, on December 2, 2017, for Christmas Fair – Judge Pierce

Workshop

DPS New Waverly Weigh Station – Workshop

EXECUTIVE SESSI ON

November 3, 2017 Page 1of 2

Walker County Commissioners Court – Special Session, Monday, November 6, 2017 – Agenda (cont’d)

INFORMATION ITEMS

Questions from the media

Commissioners Court

ADJOURN

