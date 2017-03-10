Walker County Commissioners to Hold Regular Meeting March 13th

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

1100 University Avenue

Huntsville, Texas 77340

936-436-4910

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner, Precinct 1

RONNIE WHITE

Commissioner, Precinct 2

AGENDA REGULAR SESSION

MONDAY, MARCH 13, 2017

9:00 A.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETIE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY D. HENRY

Commissioner, Precinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is

Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 551.001 Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL I TEMS

Prayer – Pastor James Necker

Pledge of Allegiance

Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

Approve Minutes from the Regular Session of Commissioners Court held February 27, 2017 Approve Minutes from the Special Session of Commissioners Court held March 8, 2017 Receive Financial Information as of March 8, 2017 for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2017

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

Receive Treasurer Investment Report for January 2017 Receive IT Report for February 2017 Receive Planning and Development Report for February 2017

STATUTORY AGENDA

Emergency Management

Discuss and/or approve changes to the Walker County Storm Shelter Policy and Fee Schedule – Sherri Pegoda Discuss update on Disaster Recovery 4272 (May 22 – June 24, 2016) – Butch Davis Presentation concerning Walker County OEM/CERT – Butch Davis Special Prosecution Unit Discuss and/or approve lnterlocal Cooperation Contract between the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts and Walker County – Justice Assistance Grant 3398001- Special Prosecution Unit – Jack Choate Discuss and/or approve Resolution 2017-40 SPU Grant 3398001 – Jack Choate Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 Discuss and/or approve Justice of the Peace Certification Pay Increase – Judge Holt Information Technology Discuss and/or approve Fiber Optic lnterlocal Agreement between the City of Huntsville and Walker County – Dan Early Treasurer Discuss and/or approve Disbursement Report for 2/22/17 – 3/08/17 – Amy Klawinksy Discuss and/or approve Order 2017-39 Treasurer Monthly Report for January 2017 – Amy Klawinsky Purchasing Discuss and/or approve Walker County Flood Insurance Policy 101114948; Policy Terms April 6, 2017 – April 6, 201 To be paid from Budget funds. – Mike Williford Discuss and/or approve award for Bid C2360-17-012 for Right of Way Clearing and Fence Building on Jones Road, Hardy Bottom Road, and Dana Lane to Cooper Fencing, LLC – Mike Williford Discuss Walker County Engineering Services – Mike Williford Discuss and/or approve award of JP3 awning project to be paid from contingency/project funds – Mike Williford Discuss and/or approve Order 2017-38, granting an exemption as allowed under section 262.024(a){7)(A) of the Local Government Code to Safran MorphoTrak – Mike Williford Discuss and/or approve renewal of Property Insurance for the 1 h and 2781h Judicial Districts, CSCD, and Walker County

for the period of July 1,2017- July 1, 2018. To be paid from budgeted funds. – Mike Williford Auditor

Discuss and/or approve Claims and Invoices submitted for payment – Patricia Allen Presentation and receive the Walker County Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the Year Ended September 30, 2016 {Audit). Presented by Kyle Heinemann – Davis, Heinemann & Company, C. – Patricia Allen

Walker County Commissioners Court – Regular Session, Monday, March 13, 2017 – Agenda (cont’d)

Planning and Development

Discuss and/or approve revision to variance to the Walker County, Texas Order Adopting Rules for On-Site Sewage Facilities for Permit(s) # 2016-0305 and/or # 2016-0306 – Andrew Isbell Public hearing concerning the Re-Plat (P # 2017-001) of Lot 9A of the Brian Woodward 79 Acre Subdivision, John Crane Survey ,A-14 Lee Wood Road – Pct.3 -Andrew Isbell Discuss and/or approve the Re-Plat (P # 2017-001) of Lot 9A of the Brian Woodward 79 Acre Subdivision, John Crane Survey , A-14 Lee Wood Road – Pct. 3 – Andrew Isbell Discuss and/or approve requirement for compliance with Section 1 of the Walker County Subdivision Regulations for Re-Plat of Colson 18.99 Acre Tract ,J. Jordon Survey, A-28 Cotton Road I FM1374 – Pct. 4 – Andrew Isbell Discuss and/or approve method of plat submittal for Re-plat of Colson 199 Acre Tract, J. Jordon Survey, A-28, Cotton Road I FM 1374 – Pct. 4 – Andrew Isbell Discuss and/or approve revisions to construction plans for Texas Grand Ranch, Section 2 – Andrew Isbell County Clerk Discuss and/or approve Contract with ACS Government Records for Records Management – Kari French Commissioners Court Discuss Walk Across Texas update presented by Lana Franceschini with Texas Agrilife -Judge Pierce Discuss and/or approve the Request for Use of Walker County Facilities 2017-41, for the Annex/Courthouse/Storm Shelter, by the Republican Party of Walker County (Linda McKenzie) for meetings, covering the time period of March 13, 2017 thru March 12, 2018, from 8:00 a.m. thru 8:00 p.m. -Judge Pierce Discuss and/or approve the Request for Use of Walker County Facilities 2017-42, for the Annex/Courthouse/Storm Shelter, by the Walker County Republican Women (Terry Stivers) for meetings, covering the period of March 13, 2017 thru March 12, 2018, from 8:00 a.m. thru 8:00 p.m. -Judge Pierce Discuss and/or approve the Request for Use of Walker County Facilities 2017-43, for the Courthouse Gazebo, by Mark Recanati,for a wedding on Monday, April 24, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. -Judge Pierce Discuss and/or approve Proclamation 2017-44 declaring April 2017 as Child Abuse Prevention Month, and April 7, 2017 as Walker County Go Blue Day – Judge Pierce Discuss update on Road & Bridge Safety Training Videos – Sonja Tennant Discuss and/or approve retainer agreement with Allison, Bass and Magee, L.P. on lnterlocal agreement with the City of Huntsville on ETJ – Commissioner Henry

EXECUTIVE SESSION

If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:

Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.

Section 551.072 For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person

Section 551.073 For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.

Section 551.074 For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.

Section 551.076 To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices.

Section 551.086 Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations.

INFORMATION ITEMS

Questions from the media

Commissioners Court ADJOURN

