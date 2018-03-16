WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO HOLD SPECIAL MEETING MARCH 19TH

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

1100 University Avenue

Huntsville, Texas 77340

936-436-4910

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner, Precinct 1

RONNIE WHITE

Commissioner, Precinct 2

AGENDA SPECIAL SESSION

MONDAY, MARCH 19, 2018

1:30 P.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETIE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY D. HENRY

Commissioner, Precinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is

Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL I TEMS

Prayer – Pastor James Necker

Pledge of Allegiance

Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

Receive Financial Information as of March 14, 2018 for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2018

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

None

STATUTORY AGENDA

Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

Discuss and take action on acceptance of payment from Huntsville Healthcare I Health Services Management of Texas, LLC – John Nabors

Special Prosecution Unit

Discuss and take action on approving funds for Board Meeting dinner scheduled for March 21, 2018 -Jack Choate Information Technology (IT) Discuss and take action on Office of Attorney General’s request regarding installing a circuit network with equipment and wireless internet, which would allow their staff to access the internet while working in Commissioners Courtroom – Dan Early

Auditor

Discuss and take action on claims and invoices submitted for payment – Patricia Allen Planning and Development Discuss and take action on amendment to resolution allowing approval of Minor Plats and/or appointment of an alternate designee – Andy Isbell

Commissioners Court

Discuss and take action on bid recommendations for sale of Walker County Trust Properties – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on Proclamation 2018-39 for E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum Day, March 24, 2018 -Judge Pierce Receive Volunteer Fire Department Reports – Sonja Tennant Discuss and take action on decision to move forward with representation in the Opioid Lawsuit – Judge Pierce

EXECUTIVE SESSION

If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:

Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.

Section 551.072 For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person

Section 551.073 For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.

Walker County Commissioners Court – Special Session, Monday, March 19, 2018 – Agenda (cont’d)

Section 551.074 For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.

Section 551.076 To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices.

Section 551.086 Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations.

INFORMATION ITEMS

Questions from the media

Commissioners Court

ADJOURN

On this 16th day of March, 2018, the Executive Administrator to the County Judge filed this notice, and was posted at the main entrance of the Walker County Courthouse.

I, the undersigned County Clerk, do hereby state that the above Notice of Meeting of the above named Commissioners’ Court, is a true and correct copy of said Notice, and I posted a true and correct copy of said Notice on the Courthouse Public Notices area of Huntsville, Walker County, Texas, at a place readily accessible to the general public at all times on the 16th day of March, 2018 and said Notice remained so posted continuously for at least 72 hours proceeding the scheduled time of said meeting.