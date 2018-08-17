WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO HOLD SPECIAL SESSION AUGUST 20TH

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

1100 University Avenue

Huntsville, Texas 77340

936-436-4910

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner, Precinct 1

RONNIE WHITE

Commissioner, Precinct 2

AGENDA SPECIAL SESSION AUGUST 20, 2018

1:30 P.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETIE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY D. HENRY

Commissioner, Precinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is

Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 551.001 Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL I TEMS

Prayer – Pastor James Necker

Pledge of Allegiance

Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

Receive Financial Information as of August 13, 2018, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

Receive EMS report for July 2018 Receive Planning and Development report for July 2018

STATUTORY AGENDA

Tax-Assessor Collector

Discuss and take action on appointing Precinct Election Judges for November 6, 2018, General Election (Attachment B of the Joint Election Agreement) – Diana McRae

Purchasing

Discuss, consider, and selet an administration service provider to complete application and project implementation for the CDBG-Disaster Recovery funding through the General Land Office Community Development and Revitalization – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on renewal of C2360-18-004 In/Out of County Hauling, Slott Construction – – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on changing vendors for Merchant Card Services – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on C2360-16-002 Pest Control – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on Internet Service Proposal from D & G Contractors – Mike Williford

Auditor

Discuss and take action on approving claims and invoices for payment – Patricia Allen

Planning and Development

Discuss and take action on Tim Cobbs request for variance to the Walker County Subdivision Regulations Section 3 regarding lot depth to width ratio for P # 2018-023 , 9.23 acre tract in C. Edinburgh League, A-19, Frank Cloud Road – Pct. 3 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Minor Plat [ P # 2018-023) Tim Cobbs 9.23 Acre Tract, Edinburgh League, A-19, Frank Cloud Road – Pct. 3 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Amy McGowen request for variance to Walker County Subdivision Regulations Section 2 regarding minimum road frontage on a 0.72 acre tract, J.W. Ingersoll League, A-27 – FM 1374 – Pct. 4 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Amy McGowen request for variance to Walker County Regulations for On-Site Sewage Facilities regarding size of lot – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Utility Installation Request from Mid-South Synergy for underground power line(s) on Wire Road – 2 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on variance(s) to Walker County Regulations for On-Site Sewage Facilities for Permit # 2018-0241 for Dwayne Walters – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on variance(s) to Walker County Regulations for On-Site Sewage Facilities for Permit # 2017-0460 for William Coleman – Andy Isbell

Commissioners Court

Discuss and take action on work schedule for Executive Administrator to the Commissioners Court – Commissioner Daugette Discuss and take on action on awarding of roof repair to Lucas Matlock LLC for repairs to residence at 50 Little Thicket To be paid from SETH funding – Commissioner Daugette Discuss and take action on Order of General Election to be held November 6, 2018 – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on approving sponsorship of Walker County Special Utility District for a 2019/2020 Texas Community Development Block Grant Application for submission to the Texas Department of Agriculture (Mirenda Harris, GrantWorks) – Judge Pierce

Page 1of 2

Walker County Commissioners Court – Special Session – Monday – August 20, 2018 – Agenda (cont’d)

Commissioners Court (cont’d)

Discuss and take action on authorizing Walker County Special Utility District to proceed with procurement of professional services for the 2019/2020 Texas Community Development Block Grant Program (Mirenda Harris, GrantWorks) – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on approving Chandra Brown and Whitney Franks to the Walker County CPS Board – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on re-appointment of Commissioner Kuykendall to the Walker County Public Safety Communications Center Executive Board -Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on Appriss Safety – VINE Service Agreement , replacing the R-14 Service Agreement Renewal – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on Facility Request 2018-81,submitted by City of Huntsville/Mainstreet Program, for the use of the Courthouse Gazebo, on Saturday, August 25, 2018, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Judge Pierce

EXECUTIVE SESSION

If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:

Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.

Section 551.072 For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person

Section 551.073 For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.

Section 551.074 For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.

Section 551.076 To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices.

Section 551.086 Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations.

INFORMATION ITEMS

Questions from the media

Commissioners Court

ADJOURN

On this 17th day of August, 2018, the Executive Administrator to the County Judge filed this notice, and was posted at the main entrance of the Walker County Courthouse .