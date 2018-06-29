WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO HOLD SPECIAL SESSION JULY 2ND

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner, Precinct 1

RONNIE WHITE

Commissioner, Precinct 2

REVISED AGENDA SPECIAL SESSION MONDAY, JULY 2, 2018

9:00 A.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETIE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY D. HENRY

Commissioner; Precinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is

Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL ITEMS

Prayer – Pastor James Necker

Pledge of Allegiance

Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

Receive financial information posted as of June 26, 2018, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

None

STATUTORY AGENDA

District Clerk

Public Hearing on the District Court’s Technology Fund, GC 51, subchapter D, for the preservation and restoration of the District Clerk’s records – Robyn Flowers Discuss and take action on District Clerk’s Records Preservation Plan Discuss and take action on District Clerk Archive Fee of not more than $5

Tax Assessor-Collector

Discuss and take action on poll places for the November 6, 2018 General Election – Diana McRae Discuss and take action on the Joint Election Agreement for the November 6, 2018 General Election – Diana McRae Information Technology Discuss and take action on the AT&T Fiber Circuit installation for the Office of Attorney General Child Support – Dan Early

Purchasing

Discuss new ownership of Pavers Supply bought out by Vulcan Materials Company – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on accepting proposal to install UPS backup for the Jail, at a projected cost of $21,183. The current UPS is continually failing and causing multiple downtime issues and interruptions in continued To be funded with a transfer from contingency – Mike Williford

Auditor

1 Discuss and take action on approving claims and invoices for payment – Patricia Allen Commissioners Court 11. Discuss and take action on fair allocation of unexpected funds, $95,000, from the US Forest Service to be allocated

between Road & Bridge Precincts – Commissioner Henry

1 Discuss and take action on replacement engine from Bill Fick Ford, for Road and Bridge, Precinct 3 dump truck – Commissioner Daugette 1 Discuss and take action on acceptance of the 2017-18 Annual Road Report – Sonja Tennant 1 Discuss and take action on setting date, time and place for a hearing to consider the petition to create Emergency Service District #3 – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on prospective litigation regarding PILT – Judge Pierce

Budget Workshop

Overview of the Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2018-2019 – Patricia Allen

Departmental Budget Presentations – (immediately following statutory agenda) Justice of the Peace, 3

District Clerk Agrilife

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1

EMS

Tax Assessor Collector County Clerk

Page 1of 2

Walker County Commissioners Court – Special Session – Monday – July 2, 2018 – Revised Agenda (cont’d)

.

Commissioners Court

ADJOURN