WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO HOLD SPECIAL SESSION MONDAY, FEBRUARY 5TH

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

1100 University Avenue

Huntsville, Texas 77340

936-436-4910

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner, Precinct 1

RONNIE WHITE

Commissioner, Precinct 2

AGENDA SPECIAL SESSION

MONDAY, FEBRUARY S, 2018 1:30 P.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETTE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY D. HENRY

Commissioner, Precinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is present.

Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL I TEMS

Prayer – Pastor James Necker

Pledge of Allegiance

Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag,I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

Receive Financial Information as of January 30, 2018 for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2018

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

None

STATUTORY AGENDA

Emergency Management

Discuss and take action on the purchase of morning refreshments, up to $200.00, for the Emergency Preparedness Boot Camp hosted by Walker County OEM, March 22, 2018 – Sherri Pegoda

Juvenile Services

Discuss and take action on agreement between Juvenile Services and Sam Houston State University allowing work study students to tutor juveniles and their siblings -Jill Samuell

Auditor

Discuss and take action on approving claims and invoices for payment – Patricia Allen Discuss and Take action of authorizing issuing a request for proposal for planning and implementation assistance with migrating from our current version of Dynamics to the cloud version of Dynamics, Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations to be paid from budgeted funds

Planning and Development

Discuss and take action on P # 2018-002 preliminary plat for Pine Ridge South Road Bennett Survey ,A-68 at FM 2296 and SH75S – Pct. 4 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on variance relating to Exception 12 requirement for public road frontage for 1,277.71 acre tract on Pine Ridge South Road preliminary plat T. Bennett Survey , A-68 at FM 2296 and SH 755 – Pct. 4 -Andy Isbell

Commissioners Court

Discuss and take action on approval of installation of a new sign at the Precinct 3 facility in an amount not to exceed

$6,000, with $1,500 funding from Project Contingency and the remainder to be paid from Pct 3 budgeted funds – Commissioner Daugette

Discuss and take action on approval of Bleyl Engineering for Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing engineering services – Commissioner Daugette 1 Discuss and take action on participation in Leadercast 2018. – Sonja Tennant 11. Discuss and take action on Proclamation 2018-27, Dorothy Burnet Turner Day – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on City of Huntsville Mainstreet Program’s Facility Request 2018-28, for the Annex Parking Lot to be used for the Bacon and Brew Fest, to be held March 24, 2018 – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on payment of County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas annual County dues in the amount of $100 – Judge Pierce

Workshop

Workshop on application of Walker County Subdivision Regulations to Recreational Vehicle (RV) Park development – Andy Isbell

Walker County Commissioners Court – Special Session, Monday, February 5, 2018 – Agenda (cont’d)

E X E C UTI V E SE SSIO N

If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:

Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.

Section 551.072 For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person

Section 551.073 For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.

Section 551.074 For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.

Section 551.076 To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices.

Section 551.086 Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations.

INFORMATION ITEMS

Questions from the media

Commissioners Court

ADJOURN

On this 2nd day of February, 2018, the Executive Administrator to the County Judge filed this notice, and was posted at the main entrance of the Walker County Courthouse.

I, the undersigned County Clerk, do hereby state that the above Notice of Meeting of the above named Commissioners’ Court, is a true and correct copy of said Notice, and I posted a true and correct copy of said Notice on the Courthouse Public Notices area of Huntsville, Walker County, Texas, at a place readily accessible to the general public at all times on the 2nd day of February, 2018 and said Notice remained so posted continuously for at least 72 hours proceeding the scheduled time of said meeting.

Dated this 2nd day of February, 2018.