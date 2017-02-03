Walker County Commissioners hold Special Session on Monday, February 6th

CALL TO ORDER

Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is

Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL ITEMS

Prayer – Pastor James Necker

Pledge of Allegiance

Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

None

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

None

STATUTORY AGENDA

Emergency Management

Discuss and/or approve update on Texas Department of Agriculture CDBG Disaster Recovery Grant and repayment of

$10,500 to GrantWorks – Butch Davis

County Clerk

Discuss and/or approve Resolution 2017?31 for opposing re:SearchTX – Kari French

Auditor

Discuss and/or approve Claims and Invoices submitted for payment – Patricia Allen Discuss and/or approve ratification of claims paid as approved for payment by Amended Order 2017?26 – Patricia Allen

Planning and Development

Discuss and/or approve variances to the Walker County, Texas Order Adopting Rules for On?Site Sewage Facilities for Permit(s) #2016?0305 and/or #2016?0306 – Andrew Isbell

Commissioners Court

Discuss and/or approve Right of Way on Hoke Road #2, owner Archie Alexander, Precinct 2 – Commissioner White Discuss and/or approve rescinding of Amended Order 2016?26, Authorization for Payment of Claims and Certain Invoices Submitted for Payment – Commissioner White

EXECUTIVE SESSION

If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub?chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub?chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:

Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.

Section 551.072 For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person

Section 551.073 For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.

February 2, 2017