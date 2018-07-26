WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO HOLD SPECIAL SESSION MONDAY, JULY 30TH

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

1100 University Avenue

Huntsville, Texas 77340

936-436-4910

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner, Precinct 1

RONNIE WHITE

Commissioner, Precinct 2

AGENDA SPECIAL SESSION

JULY 30, 2018

1:30 P.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETIE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY D. HENRY

Commissioner, Precinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is

Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL I TEMS

Prayer – Pastor James Necker

Pledge of Allegiance

Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

Receive Financial Information as of July 24, 2018 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 Receive Order for Salary of County Auditor and Assistants, and Court Reporters DEPARTMENT REPORTS

STATUTORY AGENDA

Sheriff s Office

Discuss and take action on lnterlocal Agreement between the County of Walker and City of Huntsville for the 2018 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) – Captain Whitecotton

Emergency Medical Services

Discuss and take action on request to purchase 2017 Texas Edition Demo Ambulance – John Nabors Discuss and take action on request to purchase Stryker cot for new ambulance – John Nabors Purchasing Discuss and take action on adopting “Procurement Policy – All Federal Program” required for application of the upcoming Community Development Block Grant Disaster recovery funding from the General Land Office – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on disposal of FAS# 10342, 2004 Ford Crown Victoria, at auction – Mike Williford Auditor Discuss and take action on approving claims and invoices for payment – Patricia Allen Planning and Development Discuss and take action on Georgia Mallory request for variance to the Walker County Floodplain Management Regulations for Permit Application # 2018-0262 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on status change/conversion of one (1) Planning and Development Technician I position to part­ time position(s) – Andy Isbell

Commissioners Court

Discuss and take action on approving Bleyl Engineering to perform a preliminary Hydraulic and Hydrology study, preliminary evaluation, and propose suggestions for repairs to the Highlands Creek Bridge – Commissioner Daugette Discuss and take action on awarding bid for roof repairs and construction of ramps at two locations to Lee’s The repairs will be paid for by funds received from the South East Texas Housing Finance Corporation – Commissioner Daugette Discuss and take on action for maintenance to replace light fixtures at New Waverly Public Library and the Library to repay Walker County for fixtures – Commissioner Henry Public hearing on the petition relating to the creation of Emergency Services District 3 – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on ordering an election to create Emergency Services District 3 – Judge Pierce

Budget Workshop

Receive certified values from WCAD and review effective tax rate

Final review of the proposed budget to be filed for public review with the County Clerk for the fiscal year October 1, 2018 thru September 30, 2019

Page 1of 2

Walker County Commissioners Court – Special Session – Monday -July 30, 2018 – Agenda (cont’d)

EXECUTIVE SESSION

If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:

Section 551.071

Section 551.072

Section 551.073

Section 551.074

Section 551.076

Section 551.086

For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.

For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person

For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.

For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.

To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices. Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations.

INFORMATION ITEMS

Questions from the media

Commissioners Court

ADJOURN

On this 26th day of July, 2018, the Executive Administrator to the County Judge filed this notice, and was posted at the main entrance of the Walker County Courthouse .