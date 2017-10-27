Walker County Commissioners to hold Special Session Monday, October 30th

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

1100 University Avenue Huntsville, Texas 77340 936?436?4910

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner, Precinct 1

RONNIE WHITE

Commissioner, Precinct 2

AGENDA SPECIAL SESSION

MONDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2017 1:30 P.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETTE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY D. HENRY

Commissioner, Precinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is

Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL ITEMS

Prayer – Pastor James Necker

Pledge of Allegiance

Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

Receive Financial Information as of October 25, 2017 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2018

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

None

STATUTORY AGENDA

Criminal District Attorney

Discuss and take action to retain legal counsel in a currently pending civil matter as allowed under Section 336 of the Texas Government Code – David Weeks

Purchasing

Discuss/Take Action to update Servpro of Lake Conroe Agreement to apply two (2) coats of paint for reconstruction of Auditors The increase is $ 3,494.95 and painting will be covered by TAC Insurance – Mike Williford

Auditor

Discuss and take action on claims and invoices submitted for payment – Patricia Allen Discuss and take action on Order 2018?13 amending the Budget for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2017 – Patricia Allen Discuss and take action on transferring part or all of unspent monies budgeted in the FY 2016?2017 budget for employee health Insurance to Retiree Health Benefits Trust/Fund – Patricia Allen

Planning and Development

Discuss and take action on the acceptance for public maintenance of the public roads or portions of the public roads in Texas Grand Ranch ? Section 1 filed of record in Vol. 6, Page 34 of the Plat Records of Walker County, Texas – Andy Isbell Discuss and take necessary action on the release of the “Subdivision Maintenance Bond” for Texas Grand Ranch Section 1

– Andy Isbell

Discuss and take action on acceptance of bond for Texas Grand Ranch ? Section 2 guaranteeing the improvements constructed entitled “Subdivision Maintenance Bond” – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on the certification of streets and roads to be in compliance with the Walker County Subdivision Regulations for Texas Grand Ranch Subdivision Section 2 ? Order # 2018?14 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on the release of the construction bond on Texas Grand Ranch ? Section 2 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on authorizing execution of an “Agreement Authorizing Placement of Improvements Within the Right of Way” of Texas Grand Circle between Walker County and Texas Grand Ranch O.A. – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on request for variance to Section 3 of the Walker County Subdivision Regulations regarding lot depth to width ratio for Lot (s) 9, 10, and 11 of the proposed Cedar Ridge Subdivision (14 lots) P # 2017.33 in the H.W. Raglin Survey, A?465 ? IH45N & Cedar Ridge Rd. ? Pct. 1. – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on final plat P # 2017?033 for Cedar Ridge Subdivision (14 lots)W. Raglin Survey , A?465 ? IH 45 N and Cedar Ridge Road ? Pct. 1? Andy Isbell

Commissioners Court

Consider and take action on purchase of a hot mix paver at a price no to exceed $10,000 – Commissioner Daugette Discuss and take action on Resolution 2018?15 “Votes for Appraisal District Board of Directors” – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on approving one?time payment of $12,000 to Crabbs Prairie VFD for startup costs and assuming responsibility for area previously covered by Pine Prairie VFD – Judge Pierce

EXECUTIVE SESSION

If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub?chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all

October 27, 2017 Page 1 of 2

Walker County Commissioners Court – Special Session, Monday, October 30, 2017 – Agenda (cont’d)

subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:

Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.

Section 551.072 For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person

Section 551.073 For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.

Section 551.074 For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.

Section 551.076 To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices.

Section 551.086 Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations.

INFORMATION ITEMS

Questions from the media

Commissioners Court

ADJOURN

On this 27th day of October, 2017, the Executive Administrator to the County Judge filed this notice, and was posted at the main entrance of the Walker County Courthouse.

I, the undersigned County Clerk, do hereby state that the above Notice of Meeting of the above named Commissioners’ Court, is a true and correct copy of said Notice, and I posted a true and correct copy of said Notice on the Courthouse Public Notices area of Huntsville, Walker County, Texas, at a place readily accessible to the general public at all times on the 2ih day of October, 2017 and said Notice remained so posted continuously for at least 72 hours proceeding the scheduled time of said meeting.

th .

Dated this 27 day of October, 2017.