WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO MEET APRIL 9TH

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

1100 University Avenue

Huntsville, Texas 77340

936-436-4910

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner, Precinct 1

RONNIE WHITE

Commissioner, Precinct 2

AGENDA REGULAR SESSION

MONDAY, April 9, 2018

9:00 A.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETIE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY D. HENRY

Commissioner, Precinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

• Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is present.

• Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 551.001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL I TEMS

• Prayer – Pastor James Necker

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

• Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

1. Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Regular Session on March 26, 2018

2. Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Special Session on April 2, 2018

3. Receive Financial Information as of April 4, 2018 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

4. Receive Walker County Appraisal District’s tax collection report for February 2018

5. Receive Maintenance Report for the 2°d Quarter of 2018

6. Receive Planning and Development Monthly Report for March 2018

STATUTORY AGENDA

Emergency Management

7. Discuss and take action on Hazard Mitigation Grant – Hurricane Harvey – Butch Davis Special Prosecution Court

8. Discuss and take action on purchase of Chevrolet Malibu from Lake County Chevrolet – Laura Yosko

9. Discuss and take action on internet and phone contract with Vyve Broadband – Laura Yosko Tax Assessor-Collector

10. Discuss and take action on request to transfer unallocated funds from one department to another – Diana McRae Treasurer

11. Discuss and take action on Disbursement Report for 03/22/18- 04/03/18 – Amy Klawinsky

12. Discuss and take action on Order 2018-45 Treasurer Monthly Report for February 2018 – Amy Klawinsky Purchasing

13. Discuss and take action on retired law enforcement officer’s purchase of firearm – Mike Williford 14. Discuss and take action on approval of moving to surplus FAS #10322 – Mike Williford

Auditor

15. Discuss and take action on approving claims and invoices for payment – Patricia Allen Planning and Development

16. Public hearing concerning [ P # 2018-009 ) Re-Plat of Lot(s) 2 and 3, Block 1,Section 14 of the Wildwood Shores Subdivision, G.W. Robinson Survey, A-454 – Peninsula Point – Pct. 4 – Andy Isbell

17. Discuss and take action on [ P # 2018-009) Re-Plat of Lot(s) 2 and 3, Block 1,Section 14 of the Wildwood Shores Subdivision, G.W. Robinson Survey, A-454 – Peninsula Point – Pct. 4 – Andy Isbell

18. Public hearing concerning [ P # 2018-010) Re-Plat of Lot(s) 223 to 225A, Section 5 of the Green Rich Shores Subdivision, J. Cummings League Survey ,A-16 – Lakeview Drive – Pct. 3 – Andy Isbell

19. Discuss and take action on [ P # 2018-010) Re-Plat of Lot(s) 223 to 225A, Section 5 of the Green Rich Shores Subdivision,

J. Cummings League Survey , A-16 – Lakeview Drive – Pct. 3 – Andy Isbell

20. Public hearing concerning [ P # 2018-012) Re-Plat of Lot(s) 10, 11, 13, 14 and 15, Block 3, Section 2 of the Forgotten Forest Subdivision, Wood Forest Drive/Forgotten Forest Drive – Pct. 4 – Andy Isbell

21. Discuss and take action on [ P # 2018-012) Re-Plat of Lot(s) 10, 11, 13, 14 and 15, Block 3, Section 2 of the Forgotten Forest Subdivision, Thomas Corner Survey ,A-144 – Wood Forest Drive/Forgotten Forest Drive – Pct. 4 – Andy Isbell

Commissioners Court

22. Discuss trail rides on Walker County roads – Commissioner White

23. Discuss Walker County Facebook pages – Commissioner White



Walker County Commissioners Court – Regular Session – Monday – April 9, 2018 – Revised Agenda (cont’d) Commissioners Court (cont’d)

24. Discuss and take action on Walker County cost sharing one-half of the engineering of Southwood Drive and Hwy. 75 to have turning lanes and a red light installed by TX DOT. City of Huntsville has agreed to pay half of the $75,000 ($37,500). County responsibility not to exceed $37,500 – Commissioner Henry

25. Discuss and/or approve Proclamation 2018-47, Sexual Assault Awareness Month – Judge Pierce

26. Discuss Employee Injury Report – Judge Pierce

27. Discuss and take action on request from the Dogwood Lake Property Owners Association Board for placement of a culvert on Dogwood Lane – Commissioner Daugette

EXECUTIVE SESSION

If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:

Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.

Section 551.072 For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person

Section 551.073 For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.

Section 551.074 For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.

Section 551.076 To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices.

Section 551.086 Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations.

INFORMATION ITEMS

• Questions from the media

• Commissioners Court

ADJOURN

On this 6th day of April, 2018, the Executive Administrator to the County Judge filed this notice, and was posted at the main entrance of the Walker County Courthouse.

Dann County Judge

I, the undersigned County Clerk, do hereby state that the above Notice of Meeting of the above named Commissioners’ Court, is a true and correct copy of said Notice, and I posted a true and correct copy of said Notice on the Courthouse Public Notices area of Huntsville, Walker County, Texas, at a place readily accessible to the general public at all times on the 6th day of April, 2018 and said Notice remained so posted continuously for at least 72 hours proceeding the scheduled time of said meeting.

Dated this 6th day of April, 2018.