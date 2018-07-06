WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO MEET JUNE 9TH

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

1100 University Avenue

Huntsville, Texas 77340

936-436-4910

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner, Precinct 1

RONNIE WHITE

Commissioner, Precinct 2

REVISED AGENDA REGULAR SESSION JULY 9, 2018

9:00 A.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETIE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY D. HENRY

Commissioner, Precinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is present.

Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL I TEMS

Prayer – Pastor James Necker

Pledge of Allegiance

Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

1. Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Regular Session on June 25, 2018 Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Special Session on July 2, 2018 Receive Financial Information as of July 2, 2018 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 1monthly report for May 2018 Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 monthly report for May 2018 Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 monthly report for May 2018 Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 monthly report for May 2018

STATUTORY AGENDA

Emergency Management:

Discuss and take action on Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery – Butch Davis District Clerk Discuss and take action on removing Huntsville Community Theatre from the jury donation list – Robyn Flowers Tax Assessor Collector 1 Discuss and take action on the authorization to proceed with the installation of the two new ADA windows and workstations for Vehicle Registration (to include ordering windows, modular furniture, phones, etc.) not to exceed

$20,000 unless unexpected expenses are incurred using funds budgeted for County Facilities Projects in the Project Fund (previously approved June 11, 2018) – Diana McRae

Treasurer

11. Discuss and take action on Disbursement Report for 06/20/18- 07/02/18 – Amy Klawinsky 1 Discuss and take action on Order 2018-66 Treasurer Monthly Report for May 2018 – Amy Klawinsky Purchasing Discuss and take action on approving amendment to Road Materials Bid C2360-18-003 for Cleveland Asphalt for price adjustment to market increase- Mike Williford 1 Discuss and take action on approving amendment to Oils & Emulsions Bid C2360-17-003 for Cleveland Asphalt for price adjustment to market increases – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on transfer of surplus copier, FAS #12001, from the Walker Couny District Attorney’s Office to the District Clerk’s Office for use in the Courthouse – Mike Williford

Auditor

Discuss and take action on approving claims and invoices for payment – Patricia Allen Planning and Development Discuss and take action on waiver of permit fee(s) for S.E.T.H. program recipients – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on maintenance/public road status of Cotton Creek Cemetery Road – 2 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Herschel Brannen/Heartland RV Park request for variance to Section 3, (3.21) of the Walker County Subdivision Regulations in regards to RV Parks – Andy Isbell

County Clerk

Discuss and take action on the County Clerk’s Records Management Plan, Records Management and Preservation Fee, Archival Fee and Vital Records Fee – Kari French

Commissioners Court

Discuss and take action on donation from Walker County Proud Communities -James Ray Necker Discuss and take action on HGAC nominees, Butch Davis and Sherri Pegoda, to the Regional Homeland Security Coordinating Council – Judge Pierce

Walker County Commissioners Court – Regular Session – Monday – July 9, 2018 – Revised Agenda (cont’d)

Budget Workshop

Departmental Budget Presentations – (immediately following statutory agenda) Sheriff’s Office

Jail

Emergency Management Maintenance Department Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 Tri-County Behavioral Health Constable Central

Planning & Development YMCA

Historical Commission

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 County Court at Law

Review Goals and priorities for the Budget Year 2018-2019

Continue review and discussion of the budget

Review Financial and Other Policies

EXECUTIVE SESSION

If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:

Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.

Section 551.072 For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person

Section 551.073 For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.

Section 551.074 For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.

Section 551.076 To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices.

Section 551.086 Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations.

INFORMATION ITEMS

Questions from the media

Commissioners Court

ADJOURN