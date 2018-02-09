WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO MEET MONDAY, FEBRUARY 12TH

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

1100 University Avenue

Huntsville, Texas 77340

936-436-4910

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner, Precinct 1

RONNIE WHITE

Commissioner, Precinct 2

AGENDA REGULAR SESSION

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2018

9:00 A.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETTE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY D. HENRY

Commissioner, Precinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is present.

Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL I TEMS

Prayer – Pastor James Necker

Pledge of Allegiance

Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Regular Session on January 8, 2018 Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Special Session on January 17, 2018 Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Regular Session on January 22, 2018 Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Special Session on January 29, 2018 Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Special Session on February 5, 2018 Receive Financial Information as the Month Ended December 31, 2017 for the Fiscal year ending September 30, 2018 Receive Financial Information posted as of February 6, 2018 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

Receive Investment Report for November 2017 Receive Investment Report for December 2017 Receive Planning and Development Monthly Report for January 2018

STATUTORY AGENDA

Sheriff’s Office

Discuss and take action on 2017 Tier 1Partial Exemption Racial Profiling Report – Captain Whitecotten Emergency Management Discuss and take action on Storm Shelter fees and update on expenses vs. revenue – Butch Davis Discuss and take action on SAAFEHouse using Storm Shelter at no charge March 16, 2018 for a fundraiser – Butch Davis Discuss and take action on purchasing booth space at the 2018 Business and Community Expo for CERT recruitment – Butch Davis Discuss and take action on Mutual Aid Agreement between Walker County and the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council (SETRAC) and their Catastrophic Medical Operations Center (CMOC) – Butch Davis

Walker County Historical Commission

Discuss and take action on the Walker County Historical Commission Annual Report – Robin Montgomery Discuss and take action on request to delete a section of the Walker County Historical Commission By-Laws – Robin Montgomery Discuss and take action on the appointment of Daiquiri Beebe as a member of the Walker County Historical Commission –

Dr. Robin Montgomery Maintenance

Discuss and take action on having rooms 104,110, mail, and hall adjoining rm 110 and Bid from ServPro in the amount of $ 6,196.02 – Marvin Cannon

Treasurer

Discuss and take action on Order 2018-31 Treasurer Monthly Report for November 2017 – Amy Klawinsky Discuss and take action on Order 2018-32 Treasurer Monthly Report for December 2017 – Amy Klawinsky Discuss and take action on Disbursement Report for 1/19/18- 02/07/18 – Amy Klawinsky Auditor Discuss and take action on approving claims and invoice for payment – Patricia Allen

Discuss and take action on Order 2018-33 amending the budget for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2018 – Patricia Allen

Planning and Development

Public hearing concerning [ P # 2017-037 ] Re-Plat of Lot(s) 6, 7, 21,22 and 23 of the Prescott Estates Subdivision, Jose Maria De La Garza Survey, A-22 – Olson Road – 4 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on [ P # 2017-037] Re-Plat of Lot(s) 6, 7, 21, 22 and 23 of the Prescott Estates Subdivision, Jose Maria De La Garza Survey, A-22 – Olson Road – 4 – Andy Isbell

Walker County Commissioners Court – Regular Session – Monday – February 12, 2018 – Agenda (cont’d}

Public hearing concerning [ P # 2018-003] Re-Plat of Lot(s) 41 and 42, Block 1,Section 3 of the Wildwood Shores Subdivision, W. Robinson Survey ,A-454 – Wild Iris Court – Pct. 4 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on [ P # 2018-003] Re-Plat of Lot(s) 41 and 42, Block 1,Section 3 of the Wildwood Shores

Subdivision, G.W. Robinson Survey , A-454 – Wild Iris Court – Pct. 4 – Andy Isbell

Public hearing concerning [ P # 2018-004] Re-Plat of Lot{s) 8, 9 and 10, Block 3, Section 4 of the Wildwood Shores Subdivision, G. Robinson Survey , A-454 – West Forest Drive – Pct. 4 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on [ P # 2018-004] Re-Plat of Lot(s) 8, 9 and 10, Block 3, Section 4 of the Wildwood Shores Subdivision, G. Robinson Survey , A-454 – West Forest Drive – Pct. 4 – Andy Isbell Public hearing concerning [ P # 2018-005] Re-Plat of Lot(s) 39 and 40, Block 2, Section 6 of the Wildwood Shores Subdivision, G.W . Robinson Survey ,A-454 – West Forest Drive – 4 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on [ P # 2018-005] Re-Plat of Lot(s) 39 and 40, Block 2, Section 6 of the Wildwood Shores Subdivision, W. Robinson Survey ,A-454 – North Forest Drive – Pct. 4 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on department training from budgeted funds – Texas Environmental Law Enforcement Association [T.E.L.E.A.] Conference April 8 -12 ,2018 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on waiver or variance of Walker County Subdivision Regulations for John Aden on proposed recreational vehicle park development located on S. 190 under development permit application(s) # 2018-0027 and

# 2018-0028 – Andy Isbell

Commissioners Court

Discuss and take action on appointing a project manager for the Precinct 3 building improvement – Commissioner Daugette Discuss and take action on Commissioners Court meeting date, the week of February 19, 2018 – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on SAVNS Maintenance Contract between the Office of the Attorney General and Walker County, Contract 1877893 – Judge Pierce Discuss 2018 Eminent Domain Report – Judge Pierce

EXECUTIVE SESSION

If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:

Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar ofTexas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.

Section 551.072 For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person

Section 551.073 For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.

Section 551.074 For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.

Section 551.076 To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices.

Section 551.086 Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations.

INFORMATION ITEMS

Questions from the media Commissioners Court

ADJOURN

