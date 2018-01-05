WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO MEET MONDAY, JANUARY 8TH

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

1100 University Avenue

Huntsville, Texas 77340

936-436-4910

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner, Precinct 1

RONNIE WHITE

Commissioner, Precinct 2

AGENDA REGULAR SESSION

MONDAY, JANUARY 8, 2018

9:00 A.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETIE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY D. HENRY

Commissioner, Precinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is

Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL I TEMS

Prayer – Pastor James Necker

Pledge of Allegiance

Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Regular Session on December 11,2017 Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Special Session on December 18, 2017 Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Special Session on December 27, 2017 Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Special Session on January 2, 2018 Receive Financial Information as of January 3, 2018 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2018

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

Receive District Clerk’s Monthly Report for November 2017 Receive County Clerk’s Monthly Report for November 2017 Receive County Clerk’s Monthly Report for December 2017 Receive Tax Assessor-Collector’s CE Transcript 2017 – Compliance with Section 231 of the Texas Property Tax Code 10. Receive Walker County Appraisal District’s monthly property tax collection report for November 2017 11. Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 1monthly report for November 2017 1 Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 monthly report for November 2017 Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 monthly report for November 2017 14. Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 monthly report for November 2017

STATUTORY AGENDA

District Clerk

Discuss and take action on amendment to the Tyler Technology contract adding an additional license for the District Clerk’s Jury Package, at a cost of $125 monthly, to be paid from budgeted funds – Robyn Flowers

Treasurer

Discuss and take action on heating/air conditioning in County Treasurer’s office – Amy Klawinsky 1 Discuss and take action on Disbursement Report for 12/11/17 – 01/03/18 – Amy Klawinsky

Auditor

Discuss and take action on approving claims and invoice for payment – Patricia Allen Planning and Development Public hearing concerning P # 2017-015 for the Re-Plat of Lot(s) 28,29 and 30, Block 2, Section 5 and a portion of Hill Top Road of the Riverside Lakeland Subdivision, Joseph Routch Survey, A-482, Hill Top Road – Pct. 3 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on variance request for P # 2017-015 to Section(s) 5.1and 2 of the Walker County Subdivision Regulations regarding public road access and minimum road frontage – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on P # 2017-015 Re-Plat of Lot(s) 28, 29 and 30, Block 2, Section 5, and a portion of Hill Top Road of the Riverside Lakeland Subdivision, Joseph Routch Survey, A-482, Hill Top Road – 3 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on reformat of plat drawing for Texas Grand Ranch – Section 6 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on training for department staff – Andy Isbell Commissioners Court Discuss and take action on compiling a list for Texas Department of Transportation of roads within all precincts that involve safety concerns – Commissioner Henry Discuss and take action on 2018 Standard Mileage Rate – Judge Pierce Discuss Employee Injury Report -Judge Pierce

Walker County Commissioners Court – Regular Session – Monday – January 8, 2018 – Agenda (cont’d}

EXECUTIVE SESSION

If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551,sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:

Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.

Section 551.072 For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person

Section 551.073 For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.

Section 551.074 For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.

Section 551.076 To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices.

Section 551.086 Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations.

I NFORMATION I TEMS