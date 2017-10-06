WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO MEET TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10TH

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

1100 University Avenue

Huntsville, Texas 77340

936-436-4910

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner, Precinct 1

RONNIE WHITE

Commissioner, Precinct 2

AGENDA REGULAR SESSION

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2017

9:00 A.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETIE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY [), HENRY

Commissioner, Ptcinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

• Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is present.

• Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 551.001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL ITEMS

• Prayer – Pastor James Necker

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

• Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

1. Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Regular Session on September 11, 2017

2. Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Regular Session on September 25, 2017

3. Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Special Session on September 28, 2017

4. Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Special Session on October 2, 2017

5. Receive Financial Information as of October 3, 2017 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2017

6. Receive Financial Information for Month ended August 31, 2017 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2017

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

7. Receive Treasurer Investment Report for August 2017

8. Receive Planning and Development Report for September 2017

9. Receive Maintenance fiscal year-end report, 2016-2017

STATUTORY AGENDA

Treasurer

10. Discuss and take action on Order 2018-05 Treasurer Monthly Report for August 2017 – Amy Klawinsky

11. Discuss and take action on Disbursement Report for 9/25/17 – 10/2/17 – Amy Klawinsky

Purchasing

12. Discuss and take action on RFQ C2360-18-005 for Professional Land Surveyor – Mike Williford

13. Discuss and take action on Order 2018-07, granting an exemption as allowed under Section 262.024(a)(7)(A) of the Local Government Code, to First Materials – Mike Williford

Auditor

14. Discuss and take action on approving claims and invoice for payment – Patricia Allen

15. Discuss and take action on Order 2018-06 amending and adopting the Financial and Budgetary policies – Patricia Allen Planning and Development

16. Discuss and take action on approval of P2017-028 Re-Plat of Tract 1of Colson 18.99 Acre Subdivision James Jordan Survey, (A-28), Cotton Road and FM 1374 – Pct. 4 – Andy Isbell

Commissioners Court

17. Discuss and take action on repairs at DPS Weigh Station – Commissioner Henry

18. Discuss and take action on Walker County elected official and staff members attending Dude University training seminar

– Commissioner Daugette

19. Discuss and take action on lnterlocal Cooperation Agreement for School Resource Officers 2017 between Walker County and New Waverly ISO – Judge Pierce

20. Discuss and take action on Leroy Wilkerson Facility Request 2018-01 for the use of Gazebo, the afternoon of October 10, 2017 -Judge Pierce

21. Discuss and take action on SAAFE House Request to Use Walker County Facilities, No. 2018-03, for recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Purple ribbons will be tied around the trees on the Courthouse Grounds – Judge Pierce

22. Discuss and take action on Proclamation 2018-04 declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month – Judge Pierce

23. Discuss and take action on City of Huntsville, Mainstreet Program, Facility Request 2018-08 for the Walker County Annex Parking Lot, October 28, 2017 for Scare on the Square -Judge Pierce

24. Discuss Walker County Historical Commission’s new publication Walker County: a Postcard History – Judge Pierce

25. Discuss Walker County Employee Injury Report – Judge Pierce

Walker County Commissioners Court – Regular Session, Tuesday, October 10, 2017 – Agenda (cont’d)

EXECUTIVE SESSION

If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:

Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.

Section 551.072 For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person

Section 551.073 For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.

Section 551.074 For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.

Section 551.076 To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices.

Section 551.086 Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations.

INFORMATION ITEMS

• Questions from the media

• Commissioners Court

ADJOURN

On this 6th day of October, 2017, the Executive Administrator to the County Judge filed this notice, and was posted at the main entrance of the Walker County Courthouse.