Walker County November 7th Election information

NOVEMBER 7, 2017

Constitutional Amend Election & Local General Elections

EARLY VOTING INFORMATION:

Walker Co Annex

1301 Sam Houston Ave, Room 101

Huntsville, TX 77340

Dates: October 23, 2017 – November 3, 2017

Monday thru Friday

Times: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

EXCEPTION: There will be two twelve hour days during early voting:

Tuesday, October 24th, 7:00 am – 7:00 pm

Tuesday, October 31st, 7:00 am – 7:00 pm

Deadline to register to vote in this election:

Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Application for ballot by mail should be mailed to:

Diana McRae, Early Voting Clerk

1301 Sam Houston Ave., #114

Huntsville, TX 77340

Fax: (936) 436-4961

*Last day to apply for ballot by mail:

Friday, October 27, 2017

SAMPLE BALLOTS

Please select the proper link below to access sample ballots for the November 7, 2017 Constitutional Amendment Election. Note that several local entities, including the Walker County Hospital District, Walker County Emergency Services District No. 1, Huntsville ISD, New Waverly ISD, the City of Huntsville, and the City of New Waverly are holding elections as well. If you have questions about which districts you are registered to vote for please contact the Voter Registration office at (936) 436-4959.

ALL SAMPLE BALLOTS MUST BE PRINTED ON YELLOW PAPER.

Click here for additional information for the November 7, 2017 election.