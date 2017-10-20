Walker County November 7th Election information

NOVEMBER 7, 2017
Constitutional Amend Election & Local General Elections
EARLY VOTING INFORMATION:
Walker Co Annex
1301 Sam Houston Ave, Room 101
Huntsville, TX 77340
Dates: October 23, 2017 – November 3, 2017
Monday thru Friday
Times: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
EXCEPTION: There will be two twelve hour days during early voting:
Tuesday, October 24th, 7:00 am – 7:00 pm
Tuesday, October 31st, 7:00 am – 7:00 pm
Deadline to register to vote in this election:
Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Application for ballot by mail should be mailed to:
Diana McRae, Early Voting Clerk
1301 Sam Houston Ave., #114
Huntsville, TX 77340
Fax: (936) 436-4961
*Last day to apply for ballot by mail:
Friday, October 27, 2017
SAMPLE BALLOTS
Please select the proper link below to access sample ballots for the November 7, 2017 Constitutional Amendment Election. Note that several local entities, including the Walker County Hospital District, Walker County Emergency Services District No. 1, Huntsville ISD, New Waverly ISD, the City of Huntsville, and the City of New Waverly are holding elections as well. If you have questions about which districts you are registered to vote for please contact the Voter Registration office at (936) 436-4959.
ALL SAMPLE BALLOTS MUST BE PRINTED ON YELLOW PAPER.
Click here for additional information for the November 7, 2017 election.