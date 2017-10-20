Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

Walker County November 7th Election information

by | Oct 20, 2017 | Local News

NOVEMBER 7, 2017
 
Constitutional Amend Election & Local General Elections
  
EARLY VOTING INFORMATION:
Walker Co Annex
1301 Sam Houston Ave, Room 101
Huntsville, TX 77340
 
Dates:          October 23, 2017 – November 3, 2017
                     Monday thru Friday
Times:          8:00 am – 5:00 pm
EXCEPTION:  There will be two twelve hour days during early voting:
         Tuesday, October 24th, 7:00 am – 7:00 pm
         Tuesday, October 31st, 7:00 am – 7:00 pm
Deadline to register to vote in this election:
Tuesday, October 10, 2017
 
 
Application for ballot by mail should be mailed to:
Diana McRae, Early Voting Clerk
1301 Sam Houston Ave., #114
Huntsville, TX 77340
 
Fax: (936) 436-4961
 
*Last day to apply for ballot by mail:
Friday, October 27, 2017

SAMPLE BALLOTS

 

Please select the proper link below to access sample ballots for the November 7, 2017 Constitutional Amendment Election. Note that several local entities, including the Walker County Hospital District, Walker County Emergency Services District No. 1, Huntsville ISD, New Waverly ISD, the City of Huntsville, and the City of New Waverly are holding elections as well. If you have questions about which districts you are registered to vote for please contact the Voter Registration office at (936) 436-4959.

 

ALL SAMPLE BALLOTS MUST BE PRINTED ON YELLOW PAPER.

PRECINCT 1 PRECINCT 2
Precinct 101 Precinct 201
Precinct 102 Precinct 203, HISD
Precinct 103 Precinct 203, RISD
Precinct 104 Precinct 204, HISD
Precinct 104, ESD 1 Precinct 204, NWISD
Precinct 205
Precinct 206
PRECINCT 3 PRECINCT 4
Precinct 301 Precinct 401, Ward 2
Precinct 302 Precinct 401, Ward 4
Precinct 302, ESD 1 Precinct 403, HISD
Precinct 303 Precinct 403, NWISD
Precinct 304, HISD/ESD 1 Precinct 404, HISD
Precinct 304, TISD Precinct 404, NWISD
Precinct 304, within City of Riverside Precinct 404, City of New Waverly

 

