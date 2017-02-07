Warrant Round Up for Oak Ridge North

February 25-March 5, 2017 the City of Oak Ridge North will be concentrating their efforts to address non-compliance with court orders. If you do not resolve your tickets now, you may be subject to arrest. The Oak Ridge North Municipal Court is offering amnesty on warrant fees if individuals come to court to address their outstanding violations. Individuals who voluntarily come to court may request to have warrant fees on their cases waived. The amnesty program will run from February 10-Febuary 24, 2017. Please contact the court regarding any questions at 281-292-8736 or visit our online website at www.oakridgenorth.com.