WEEKEND HIGHWAY CLOSURES

HIGHWAY: I-10 DIRECT CONNECTOR TO US 290/I-610 DESCRIPTION: Northbound at I-10 EASTBOUND AND WESTBOUND . Total Closure. Closed continuously from 9:00 PM, Friday, August 17 to 5:00 AM, Monday, August 20. I-10 eastbound and westbound detour to I-610 southbound, exit Woodway/Memorial and U-turn to I-610 northbound. START DATE: 8/17/2018

HIGHWAY: IH-10 EAST DESCRIPTION: Westbound from LOCKWOOD DR to WACO ST . Total Closure. Closed continuously from 9:00 PM, Friday, August 17 to 5:00 AM, Monday, August 20. Detour by proceeding Westbound on IH 10 Westbound to exit Waco St.; Follow IH 10 Westbound Frontage Road to the Waco St. Entrance Ramp. START DATE: 8/17/2018

HIGHWAY: IH-45 GULF DESCRIPTION: Southbound at IH-69 EASTEX . Total Closure. Closed continuously from 9:00 PM, Friday, August 17 to 5:00 AM, Monday, August 20. Detour: Follow posted detour signs to IH 69/SH 288 South and continue on SH 288 south to IH 610 South loop east to IH 45 south. START DATE: 8/17/2018

HIGHWAY: IH-69 Eastex Freeway DESCRIPTION: Southbound Connector Ramp to IH 45 South . Total Closure. Closed continuously from 9:00 PM, Friday, August 17 to 5:00 AM, Monday, August 20. Detour: Follow posted detour sign on IH 69 south approaching IH 610 North Loop east and continue on IH 610 to IH 45 South. Local traffic follow posted detours to IH 45 North to IH 610 North Loop east to IH 45 south. START DATE: 8/17/2018

HIGHWAY: IH-69 SOUTHWEST DESCRIPTION: Northbound Connector Ramp to IH 45 South . Total Closure. Closed continuously from 9:00 PM, Friday, August 17 to 5:00 AM, Monday, August 20. Detour: Follow posted detour sign on IH 69 north to IH 610 West Loop south and continue on IH 610 to IH 45 South. Local traffic follow posted detours to IH 45 North to IH 610 North Loop east to IH 45 south. START DATE: 8/17/2018