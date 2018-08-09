WEEKEND HIGHWAY CLOSURES

HIGHWAY: IH-45 NORTH DESCRIPTION: Northbound Connector Ramp to IH-610 NORTH LOOP . Total Closure. Closed continuously from 9:00 PM, Friday, August 10 to 5:00 AM, Monday, August 13. Detour by proceeding Northbound on IH 45 Northbound to Exit Crosstimbers St.; Follow IH 45 Northbound Frontage Road to turn Left (West) on to Crosstimbers St.; Follow Crosstimbers St. to turn Left (South) on to the IH 45 Southbound Frontage Road; Follow the IH 45 Southbound Frontage Road on to the Crosstimbers St. entrance ramp; Follow the IH 45 Southbound to Exit Airline Dr.; Follow the IH 610 Westbound Frontage Road to the Airline Dr. entrance ramp. START DATE: 8/10/2018

HIGHWAY: IH-45 NORTH DESCRIPTION: Southbound Connector Ramp to IH-610 NORTH LOOP . Total Closure. Closed continuously from 9:00 PM, Friday, August 10 to 5:00 AM, Monday, August 13. Detour by proceeding Southbound on IH 45 Southbound to Exit Airline Dr.; Follow the IH 610 Westbound Frontage Road to the Airline Dr. entrance ramp. START DATE: 8/10/2018

HIGHWAY: IH-610 NORTH LOOP DESCRIPTION: Westbound Frontage Road from FULTON to AIRLINE DR . Total Closure. Closed continuously from 9:00 PM, Friday, August 10 to 5:00 AM, Monday, August 13. IH 610 Westbound, Detour by turning Right (North) on Fulton St.; Follow Fulton to turn Left (West) on Stokes St. ; Follow Stokes St./ Carnation St. to turn Right (South) on to Airline Dr.; Follow Airline Dr. on to the Airline Drive entrance ramp. IH 45 Northbound, Detour by turning Right (North) on Fulton St.; Follow Fulton to turn Left (West) on Crosstimbers St.; Follow Crosstimbers St. to turn Right (North) on to IH 45 Northbound Frontage Road to enter the Crosstimbers St. entrance ramp. . START DATE: 8/10/2018

HIGHWAY: IH-610 NORTH LOOP DESCRIPTION: Westbound Entrance Ramp from IRVINGTON BLVD . Total Closure. Closed continuously from 9:00 PM, Friday, August 10 to 5:00 AM, Monday, August 13. Detour by proceeding Westbound on the IH 610 Westbound Frontage Road; Follow IH 610 Westbound Frontage to turn Right (North) on Fulton St.; Follow Fulton to turn Left (West) on Stokes St. ; Follow Stokes St./ Carnation St. to turn Right (South) on to Airline Dr.; Follow Airline Dr. on to the Airline Drive entrance ramp. START DATE: 8/10/2018

HIGHWAY: IH-610 NORTH LOOP DESCRIPTION: Westbound from IH-45 NORTH to AIRLINE DR . Total Closure. Closed continuously from 9:00 PM, Friday, August 10 to 5:00 AM, Monday, August 13. Detour by proceeding Westbound on IH 610 Westbound to the IH 45 Southbound; Follow IH 45 Southbound on to the IH 10 Westbound; Follow IH 10 Westbound to IH 610 (West Loop) North or Southbound. START DATE: 8/10/2018