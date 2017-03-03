MORE WEEKEND ROAD CLOSURES

|
March 2, 2017
HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing repairs on the Waco Street Bridge over IH 10 East Freeway this weekend. A total closure of all eastbound mainlanes of I-10 East Freeway at Waco Street will take place Friday, March 3 at 9 p.m. until Sunday, March 5 at 11:30 p.m.
Motorists traveling eastbound on IH 10 East Freeway will be detoured to the Waco Street exit to the I-10 East Freeway eastbound frontage road and continue through the signalized intersection to re-enter I-10 westbound mainlanes.
There will also be additional closures to complete the bridge repair. Below is a list:
Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control. For more information on scheduled lane closures in the Houston District contact Danny Perez at (713) 802-5077.
Also be sure to visit the Houston TranStar website at www.houstontranstar.org for a complete of list of Houston District closures. All closures are subject to change due to inclement weather. Follow us on Twitter @TxDOTHoustonPIO.
|###
The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, rail, and public transportation across the state. TxDOT and its 12,000 employees are committed to working with others to provide safe and reliable transportation solutions for Texas by maintaining a safe system, addressing congestion, connecting Texas communities, and being a Best in Class state agency. Find out more at txdot.gov. “Like” us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/TxDOTHoustonPIO.
Maintain a Safe System • Address Congestion • Best-in-Class State Agency • Connect Texas Communities
An Equal Opportunity Employer