MORE WEEKEND ROAD CLOSURES



TRAFFIC ALERT March 2, 2017 HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing repairs on the Waco Street Bridge over IH 10 East Freeway this weekend. A total closure of all eastbound mainlanes of I-10 East Freeway at Waco Street will take place Friday, March 3 at 9 p.m. until Sunday, March 5 at 11:30 p.m. Motorists traveling eastbound on IH 10 East Freeway will be detoured to the Waco Street exit to the I-10 East Freeway eastbound frontage road and continue through the signalized intersection to re-enter I-10 westbound mainlanes. There will also be additional closures to complete the bridge repair. Below is a list: US 59/ I-69 Eastex northbound connector ramp to I-10 eastbound will be closed on Friday, March 3 at 9 p.m. until Sunday, Mach 5 at 11:30 p.m. Motorists will be detoured to I-610 North Loop eastbound to I-10 East eastbound. US 59/ I-69 Eastex southbound connector ramp to I-10 eastbound will be closed on Friday, March 3 at 9 p.m. until Sunday, Mach 5 at 11:30 p.m. Motorists will be detoured to I-45 Gulf southbound to I-610 South Loop eastbound to I-610 East Loop northbound to I-10 East westbound. Waco Street northbound and southbound at IH 10 will be closed Friday, March 3 at 9 p.m. until Sunday, Mach 5 at 11:30 p.m. Local traffic can use Gregg Street or Lockwood Street as an alternate. Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control. For more information on scheduled lane closures in the Houston District contact Danny Perez at (713) 802-5077. Also be sure to visit the Houston TranStar website at www.houstontranstar.org for a complete of list of Houston District closures. All closures are subject to change due to inclement weather. Follow us on Twitter @TxDOTHoustonPIO.