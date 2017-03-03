WEEKEND ROAD CLOSURES

Southbound SH 288 Feeder Road Completely Closed at Sam Houston Tollway

All southbound SH 288 feeder lanes at the Sam Houston Tollway will be completely closed beginning Friday, March 3 at 9 p.m. through Sunday, March 5 at 12 p.m.

All southbound traffic on SH 288 will be detoured onto the northbound Beltway 8 feeder and then U-turn at Kirby Dr. to return back to SH 288.

Detour signs will be in place to assist motorists in navigating through the area. However, drivers are advised to expect major delays in the area.

This closure will allow construction crews to safely do demolition work for the widening of the Sam Houston Tollway. The tollway is being widened from two lanes in each direction to four lanes in direction from SH 288 to IH 45 South.

All closures are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, or other events. For the most up-to-date information regarding this and other HCTRA project lane closures, access information at Houston TranStar.