Weekend Road Closures

Beamer Road Closed in Both Directions at Sam Houston Tollway
Feb 24 at 9:00pm – Feb 27 at 5:00am
Beamer Road will be closed in both directions at the Sam Houston Tollway beginning Friday, February 24 at 9 p.m. through Monday, February 27 at 5 a.m.
The U-turn lanes on the Beltway 8 frontage road at Beamer will also be closed in both directions during this time.
Detour signs will be in place to assist motorists navigate through the area.
Multiple Lanes Closed Westbound on Sam Houston Tollway from Ella to the Sam North Plaza
Feb 25 at 10:00pm – Feb 26 at 10:00pm
Two right lanes will be closed on the Sam Houston Tollway from Ella Blvd. to the Sam North Plaza beginning Saturday, February 25 at 10 p.m. through Sunday, February 26 at 10 p.m.
Westbound Sam Houston Tollway Exit to Cullen Boulevard Closed Continuously
Jan 21 at 10:00pm – Mar 19 at 5:00am
The westbound Sam Houston Tollway exit to Cullen Boulevard will be closed continuously beginning Saturday, January 21 at 10 p.m. through Sunday, March 19 at 5 a.m.
Westbound drivers who normally take the Cullen Boulevard exit will need to take the prior exit instead. The frontage road will remain open.