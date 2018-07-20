WEST FRONTAGE ROAD S OF FM 1375 TO EXISTING PERMANENT SOUTHBOUND EXIT RAMP AT NEW WAVERLY WILL BE COVERTED TO ONE-WAY SOUTHBOUND

WALKER COUNTY – Beginning on Tuesday, July 23, 2018 the West Frontage Road south of FM 1375 will be converted from two-way traffic to southbound one-way traffic. One-way southbound traffic will begin at the round-about on FM 1375 and will tie into the existing one-way southbound lane north of the existing permanent southbound exit ramp near Hostetter Drive.

To alert drivers to the lane closures and one-way traffic, changeable message signs will be placed in the northbound and southbound direction of the West Frontage Road beginning a week before the conversion.

The conversion to one-way southbound traffic is temporary for the construction of concrete pavement and the new southbound permanent entrance ramp to IH-45. The IH-45 lane closures, lane shifts, ramp relocations, and Frontage Road construction are part of the reconstruction of IH-45 that will involve replacing the existing four-lane divided highway with a six-lane highway with a concreted median barrier in southern Walker County. The project is scheduled to be completed in September 2021.

During the 4.5-year project, multiple lane shifts and relocation of traffic will take place at various times to accommodate construction activity.