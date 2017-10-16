Willis City Council is holding a regular meeting Tuesday, October 17th

NOTICE OF MEETING

FOR THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF WILLIS, TEXAS

Notice is hereby given that a regular meeting of the governing body of the above name City will be held on the 17th of October, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall at 200 N. Bell Street, Willis, Texas at which time the following subjects will be discussed, to-wit:

Call to order the regular

Roll Call, Pledge of Allegiance, and Invocation

CITIZENS INQUIRY

CONSENT AGENDA Consider the minutes of the previous meeting: September 19, Approval of accounts Approval of financial statements and tax collection

ORDINANCE First Reading Consider approval of an ordinance amending Chapter 150, Willis Code of Ordinances adding a new title labeled “Storm Water Pollution Prevention”.

Second Reading

Consider approval of an ordinance amending Chapter 53, “Sewer Use, of the City of Willis Code of Consider approval of an ordinance amending Section 02, “Water and Sewer Tap Connection Fees,” and Section 52.42, “Requirements for Taps,” of the City of Willis Code of Ordinances.

NEW BUSINESS Consider approval of a Pre-Treatment Agreement with the City of Conroe Consider approval of amendments to the City Purchasing Consider and take action on forming a committee within the Council to prepare pay guidelines for future fiscal Consider and act on a resolution designating a representative and alternate for the Houston- Galveston Area Council 2018 General Review and take action on proposed subdivision plat known as “Town of Willis Corrected Amending Plat #2”. Review and take action on proposed subdivision plat known as “Business Park Oaks”.

REPORTS

Input from Council related to issues for possible inclusion on future agendas; related to issues such as (but not limited to) municipal projects, personnel, public property, development, and other city/public business.

Engineer’s report Update on the Cooling Towers

Storm Water Management and Practices Update on the Bond Funded project

City Manager’s report Christmas Party December 13, 2017 at 11:30 m. CDC – Keep Willis Beautiful using the Community Service Restitution Program (CSR)

ADJOURN

Dated this the 13th day of October, 2017

Marissa Quintanilla, City Secretary

