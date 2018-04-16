WILLIS CITY COUNCIL TO MEET APRIL 17TH

NOTICE OF MEETING

FOR THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF WILLIS, TEXAS

Notice is hereby given that a regular meeting of the governing body of the above name City will be held on the 17th of April, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall at 200 N. Bell Street, Willis, Texas at which time the following subjects will be discussed, to-wit:

JOINT PUBLIC HEARING WITH THE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION:

Hear public comments concerning the proposed reclassification of the Denmax Energy Services property on State Highway 75 North from General Commercial District to General Industrial District.

Call to order the regular

Roll Call, Pledge of Allegiance, and Invocation

CITIZENS INQUIRY

CONSENT AGENDA Consider the minutes of the previous meeting: March 20, 2018. Approval of accounts Approval of financial statements and tax collection Approval of Willis Police Department Policy 12 – Procedures for Situations with Children. Approval of Willis Police Department Policy 15 – Vehicle Pursuits. Approval of Willis Police Department Policy 18 – Drug Take-Back Program.

ORDINANCE Second Reading An Ordinance amending the City Code of Ordinances by amending Title XV, Chapter 155, “Zoning” by reclassifying the Denmax Energy Services Property from general Commercial to General

NEW BUSINESS Presentation by Jimmy Edwards and Judy Chance Duroy of the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission. Consider approval of a resolution supporting the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Consider approval of a resolution nominating a candidate for appointment to the Groundwater Reduction Plan Contract Review Committee. Discuss and take possible action on repairs to Mill Street.

REPORTS

Input from Council related to issues for possible inclusion on future agendas; related to issues such as (but not limited to) municipal projects, personnel, public property, development, and other city/public business.

City Engineer’s Report Update on Wastewater Treatment Plant Lift Station Update on water and sewer lines going North on Highway

Comprehensive Update Phase I

City Manager’s report Budget Timeline Animal Shelter Contract with the City of Conroe

Red Light Camera Update

Stop Lights at FM 1097 West and West Side Loop State Highway 75 North

ADJOURN

Dated this the 13th day of April, 2018

Marissa Quintanilla, City Secretary

Dated this the 13th day of April, 2018

Marissa Quintanilla, City Secretary

