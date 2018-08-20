WILLIS CITY COUNCIL TO MEET AUGUST 21ST

NOTICE OF MEETING

FOR THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF WILLIS, TEXAS

Notice is hereby given that a regular meeting of the governing body of the above name City will be held on the 21st of August, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall at 200 N. Bell Street, Willis, Texas at which time the following subjects will be discussed, to-wit:

Call to order the regular

Roll Call, Pledge of Allegiance, and Invocation

I Pledge Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. Honor the Texas Flag. I pledge allegiance to thee Texas; one state under God, one and indivisible.

CITIZENS INQUIRY Introduction of new

CONSENT AGENDA Consider the minutes of the previous meeting: July 17, 2018. Approval of accounts Approval of financial statements and tax collection Approval of Willis Police Department Policy 1 Hiring and Selection Approval of Willis Police Department Policy 2 Appointment and Conditional Employment Approval of Willis Police Department Policy 13 Domestic Violence and Protective Orders

NEW BUSINESS Consider and take action on commissioning BrooksWatson & to conduct the audit for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2018. Consider approval by resolution for the nomination of candidates for the Board of Directors of Montgomery Central Appraisal Cast ballot for the Montgomery County Emergency Communication District Board of Consider approval of a resolution casting vote for candidate for appointment to San Jacinto River Authority (SJRA) Groundwater Reduction Planning (GRP) review Consider approval of a temporary agreement for Majestic Pines to dispose of sanitary sewer at the Waste Water Treatment Consider approval of a Commercial Development Agreement with Double Creek Builders, Consider approval of a Welcome Sign at the corner of Interstate Highway 45 and FM 1097 West. Consider appointments to the planning and zoning Consider approval of temporary placement of a RV at 500 Golden Street, residence of Tamara Young-Hector. Discuss possible amendments to City Home Rule Charter and directing the City staff, if necessary, to review the Home Rule Charter and make recommendations concerning the Home Rule Review and discuss the effective tax rate calculation for Budget

REPORTS

Input from Council related to issues for possible inclusion on future agendas; related to issues such as (but not limited to) municipal projects, personnel, public property, development, and other city/public business.

City Engineer’s Report Update on Highway 75 water and sewer Update on Waste Water Treatment Plant expansion City Manager’s report

ADJOURN

Dated this the 17th day of August, 2018