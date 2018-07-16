WILLIS CITY COUNCIL TO MEET JULY 17TH

NOTICE OF MEETING

FOR THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF WILLIS, TEXAS

Notice is hereby given that a regular meeting of the governing body of the above name City will be held on the 17th of July, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall at 200 N. Bell Street, Willis, Texas at which time the following subjects will be discussed, to-wit:

Call to order the regular

Roll Call, Pledge of Allegiance, and Invocation

I Pledge Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. Honor the Texas Flag. I pledge allegiance to thee Texas; one state under God, one and indivisible.

CITIZENS INQUIRY Introduce new

CONSENT AGENDA Consider the minutes of the previous meeting: June 19, 2018. Approval of accounts Approval of financial statements and tax collection Consider and accept excess collections for 2017 debt service and certification for debt service collection rate for 2018-2019.

NEW BUSINESS Consider and approve the Montgomery County Emergency Communication District Operating Budget for Fiscal Year 2019. Consider and approve nominations for the Montgomery County Emergency Communication Consider and approve nominations for the TML Board of Trustee Consider and approve Willis Community Development Corporation Goals and Objectives for fiscal year 2018-2019. Consider and approve the Willis Community Development Corporation budget for fiscal year 2018-2019. Consider and approve the Willis Economic Development Corporation Goals and Objectives for fiscal year 2018-2019. Consider and approve the Willis Economic Development Corporation budget for fiscal year 2018-2019. Consider approval of a Resolution approving the Mutual Aid Law Enforcement Agreement with Conroe ISD Consider a request from Camillo Properties Ltd for the City to accept a Subdivision Performance Bond for the final plat approval of North Meadows Subdivision to guarantee construction and maintenance of certain improvement in the North Meadows Subdivision as provided by the ordinances and regulations of the City of Willis. Consider approval of a subdivision of 547 acres out of the James Elkins Survey, Abstract 198 titled North Meadows. Award bid for the Water Plant No. 1 Ground Storage

Consider approval on the hiring of personnel in the Utility Billing Department related to an employee in the Public Works Department of the City of Budget

REPORTS

Input from Council related to issues for possible inclusion on future agendas; related to issues such as (but not limited to) municipal projects, personnel, public property, development, and other city/public business.

City Engineer’s Report Water Rate Comparison

City Manager’s report Open Enrollment August 1, 2018 Ten Ninety Seven Newspaper

904 North Danville Update

TML Region 14 Meeting August 10-11, 2018 TML Annual Conference October 10-12, 2018

EXECUTIVE SESSION Convene into closed Executive Session under Section 072 (Personnel Matters) of the Texas Open Meetings Act. Personnel Matters Reconvene into open session and take action deemed necessary on matters discussed in closed executive session.

ADJOURN

Dated this the 13th day of July, 2018

Marissa Quintanilla, City Secretary

I, the undersigned authority, do hereby certify that the above Notice of meeting of the governing body of the above named City Council is a true and correct copy of said Notice and that I posted a true and correct copy of said Notice on the bulletin board, at the City Hall of said City in Willis, Texas a place convenient and readily accessible to the general public at all times, and said Notice was posted on July 13, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. and remained so posted continuously for at least 72 hours preceding the scheduled time of said meeting.

Dated this the 13th day of July, 2018

Marissa Quintanilla, City Secretary

The City Council of the City of Willis reserves the right to adjourn into executive session at any time during the course of this meeting to discuss any of the matters listed above as authorized by Texas Government Code, Section 551.071 (Consultation with Attorney); 551.072 (Deliberation about Real Property); 551.073 (Deliberations about Gifts & Donations) 551.074 (Personnel Matters); 551.076 (Deliberation about Security Devices); and 551.087 (Economic Development).

It is the policy of the City of Willis to afford disabled persons maximum access to all public meetings. The City of Willis will make reasonable accommodations to address the needs of persons with vision or hearing impairments or other disabilities, including the provision of readers or sign language interpreters when requested reasonably in advance.