WILLIS CITY COUNCIL TO MEET JUNE 19TH

NOTICE OF MEETING

FOR THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF WILLIS, TEXAS

Notice is hereby given that a regular meeting of the governing body of the above name City will be held on the 19th of June, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall at 200 N. Bell Street, Willis, Texas at which time the following subjects will be discussed, to-wit:

Call to order the regular

Roll Call, Pledge of Allegiance, and Invocation

CITIZENS INQUIRY

CONSENT AGENDA Consider the minutes of the previous meeting: May 15, 2018. Approval of accounts Approval of financial statements and tax collection Approval of Willis Police Department Policy 19 Special Use Equipment

ORDINANCES First Reading An Ordinance amending Chapter 155, “Zoning,” of the City of Willis Code of Ordinances, by amending the rear setback requirements for General Commercial Zoning District

NEW BUSINESS Elect Mayor Pro-Tem Update from Public Management on Consider approval of a water service agreement for Caldwell Properties on Longstreet Discuss street light Consider approval of a variance request to the setback requirements of 25 feet to 10 feet for 107 B East Marlin Street. Consider approval of a Resolution declining to approve the change in rates requested by Entergy Texas,

REPORTS

Input from Council related to issues for possible inclusion on future agendas; related to issues such as (but not limited to) municipal projects, personnel, public property, development, and other city/public business.

City Engineer’s Report Update on Wastewater Treatment Plant Lift Station Update on Wastewater Treatment Plant

Update on water and sewer lines going North on Highway

City Manager’s report Open Enrollment August 1, 2018 Disaster Preparedness Update

P&Z Board Volunteers

ADJOURN

Dated this the 15th day of June, 2018

Marissa Quintanilla, City Secretary

Dated this the 15th day of June, 2018

Dated this the 15th day of June, 2018

Marissa Quintanilla, City Secretary

