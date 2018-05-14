WILLIS CITY COUNCIL TO MEET MAY 15TH

NOTICE OF MEETING

FOR THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF WILLIS, TEXAS

Notice is hereby given that a regular meeting of the governing body of the above name City will be held on the 15th of May, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall at 200 N. Bell Street, Willis, Texas at which time the following subjects will be discussed, to-wit:

Call to order the regular

Roll Call, Pledge of Allegiance, and Invocation

I Pledge Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. Honor the Texas Flag. I pledge allegiance to thee Texas; one state under God, one and indivisible.

CITIZENS INQUIRY

CONSENT AGENDA Consider the minutes of the previous meeting: April 17, 2018. Approval of accounts Approval of financial statements and tax collection Approval of Willis Police Department Policy 14 Vehicle Operation. Approval of intent to use forfeited funds by the Police

NEW BUSINESS Discuss and take action on the selection of an administrator and engineering firm for the General Land Office Grant for the 2016 disaster Discuss and take action on the gateway sign at FM 1097 West and I-45 feeder Discuss street signs regarding Lions Club signs and Entry signs at I-45, FM 1097, and SH 75. Consider and take action on a fireworks variance request for the Majestic Pines RV Resort’s 4th of July Consider and take action on a fireworks variance request for the Willis Community Development Corporation’s 4th of July Award the bid for the Waste Water Treatment Plant Lift Canvass the returns for the City Special Election held May 5, 2018. Consider and approve a resolution declaring the results of the city special election Proposition A, reauthorizing the one-fourth of one percent (1/4%) local sales and use tax for continued street maintenance and

REPORTS

Input from Council related to issues for possible inclusion on future agendas; related to issues such as (but not limited to) municipal projects, personnel, public property, development, and other city/public business.

City Engineer’s Report Update on Wastewater Treatment Plant Lift Station

Update on Wastewater Treatment Plant

Update on water and sewer lines going North on Highway

City Manager’s report NIMS Training Update on Entergy’s Meter Readers

EXECUTIVE SESSION Convene into closed executive session in accordance to the Texas Open Meetings Act, Section074 (Personnel Matters) Personnel Matters

ADJOURN

Dated this the 11th day of May, 2018

Marissa Quintanilla, City Secretary

I, the undersigned authority, do hereby certify that the above Notice of meeting of the governing body of the above named City Council is a true and correct copy of said Notice and that I posted a true and correct copy of said Notice on the bulletin board, at the City Hall of said City in Willis, Texas a place convenient and readily accessible to the general public at all times, and said Notice was posted on May 11, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. and remained so posted continuously for at least 72 hours preceding the scheduled time of said meeting.

Dated this the 11th day of May, 2018

Marissa Quintanilla, City Secretary

The City Council of the City of Willis reserves the right to adjourn into executive session at any time during the course of this meeting to discuss any of the matters listed above as authorized by Texas Government Code, Section 551.071 (Consultation with Attorney); 551.072 (Deliberation about Real Property); 551.073 (Deliberations about Gifts & Donations) 551.074 (Personnel Matters); 551.076 (Deliberation about Security Devices); and 551.087 (Economic Development).

It is the policy of the City of Willis to afford disabled persons maximum access to all public meetings. The City of Willis will make reasonable accommodations to address the needs of persons with vision or hearing impairments or other disabilities, including the provision of readers or sign language interpreters when requested reasonably in advance.