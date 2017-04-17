Willis City Council to meet Tuesday, April 18th

NOTICE OF MEETING

FOR THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF WILLIS, TEXAS

Notice is hereby given that a regular meeting of the governing body of the above name City will be held on the 18th of April, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall at 200 N. Bell Street, Willis, Texas at which time the following subjects will be discussed, to-wit:

Call to order the regular

Roll Call, Pledge of Allegiance, and Invocation

PUBLIC HEARING Juvenile Curfew Ordinance

CITIZENS INQUIRY

CONSENT AGENDA Consider the minutes of the previous meeting; March 21, 2017 Approval of accounts Approval of financial statements and tax collection Approval of Salary Wage Guidelines Approval of Willis Police Department Policy 1 Basic Training Requirements Approval of Willis Police Department Policy 2 Field Training

NEW BUSINESS Consider and approve allowing the City Manager to approve street closure Discuss proposed changes to the Tow Truck Consider approving a resolution approving an Interlocal Agreement with Willis Economic Development Corporation to participate in the repayment of certificates of obligation for the City of Willis’ water and sewer project. Consider approving a resolution approving an Interlocal Agreement with Willis Community Development Corporation to participate in the repayment of certificates of obligation for the City of Willis’ water and sewer Consider approving a resolution opposing Senate Bill 715 and House Bills 299,424 and 2272 requiring voters in an area to be annexed to approve the annexation by Consider approving a resolution for consent to the creation of Montgomery County Municipal Utility District 100. Consider approving a resolution for consent to the creation of Montgomery County Municipal Utility District 101 Consider approving a resolution supporting a proposal by Entergy Texas, to construct Montgomery County Power Station in Montgomery County.

ORDINANCES First Reading Consider approval of an ordinance enacting and adopting a supplement to the Code of Ordinances for the City of Willis and declaring an

REPORTS

Input from Council related to issues for possible inclusion on future agendas; related to issues such as (but not limited to) municipal projects, personnel, public property, development, and other city/public business.

Engineer’s report West Side Loop – TX Dot update Update on the Cooling Towers

City Manager’s report 911 Address Numbers TX-Dot/Entergy Update on lighting at Shepard Hill, Calvary, and Longstreet Road

Economic Summit – August 3, 2017

National Day of Prayer May 4, 2017 Special Meeting April 25, 2017

ADJOURN

Dated this the 13th day of April, 2017

Marissa Quintanilla, City Secretary

