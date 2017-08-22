Willis City Council to meet Tuesday, August 22nd

NOTICE OF MEETING

FOR THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF WILLIS, TEXAS

Notice is hereby given that a special meeting of the governing body of the above name City will be held on the 22nd of August, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall at 200 N. Bell Street, Willis, Texas at which time the following subjects will be discussed, to-wit:

Call to order the special

Roll Call, Pledge of Allegiance, and Invocation

I Pledge Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. Honor the Texas Flag. I pledge allegiance to thee Texas; one state under God, one and indivisible.

PUBLIC HEARING Public Hearing on FY 2017-2018 Budget

CITIZENS INQUIRY

CONSENT AGENDA Consider the minutes of the previous meeting: July 18, 2017. Approval of accounts Approval of financial statements and tax collection Consider and accept excess tax collections for 2016-2017 debt service and certification for debt service collection rate for 2017-2018. Approval of Forfeiture Funds to be used to purchase equipment, supplies, and

NEW BUSINESS Consider approval of a resolution approving the Montgomery County Emergency Communication District Budget for Fiscal Year 2018. Consider and take action on commissioning BrooksWaston & to conduct the audit for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2017. Consider and take action on a variance request to install a manufactured home at 214 Wooded Oak Ct, an area zoned for site built homes Consider and take action on the purchase of a crew truck for public works from Bleyl Consider appointments to the Willis Planning and Zoning Commission for terms expiring August, Consider and approve the revised Willis Community Development Corporation budget for fiscal year 2017-2018. Consider and approve the Willis Economic Development Corporation Goals and Objectives for fiscal year 2017-2018.

Consider and approve the Willis Economic Development Corporation budget for fiscal year 2017-2018. Consider and approve a resolution approving the City of Willis FY 2017-2018 Consider, adopt, and set by resolution the 2017 Ad Valorem Tax Rate for Maintenance and Operation, $0.6026/$100 Consider, adopt, and set by resolution the 2017 Ad Valorem Tax Rate for Debt Service, $0.0325/$100.

ORDINANCES Second Reading Consider amendments to the towing Approval of an ordinance to adopt a water and sewer rate Approval of an ordinance for a Design Manual for installation of wireless network nodes and network support poles in city rights-of way and Pole Service Agreement with wireless network Approval of a Right-of-Way Maintenance Ordinance regulating wireless network providers

REPORTS

Input from Council related to issues for possible inclusion on future agendas; related to issues such as (but not limited to) municipal projects, personnel, public property, development, and other city/public business.

Engineer’s report Update on the Cooling Towers Update on Sewer Plant Expansion Update on Water/Sewer Expansion

City Manager’s report Course G-191 ICS/EOC Interface Tax Exemptions for Churches TxDOT Report on Left Turn Signals TxDOT message regarding upcoming work on Highway 75 affecting parade route Christmas Party December 13, 2017 at 11:30 m.

EXECUTIVE SESSION Convene into closed executive session in accordance to the Texas Open Meetings Act, Section074 (Personnel Matters) Personnel Matters Take action deemed necessary from executive

ADJOURN

Dated this the 18th day of August, 2017

Marissa Quintanilla, City Secretary

I, the undersigned authority, do hereby certify that the above Notice of meeting of the governing body of the above named City Council is a true and correct copy of said Notice and that I posted a true and correct copy of said Notice on the bulletin board, at the City Hall of said City in Willis, Texas a place convenient and readily accessible to the General public at all times, and said Notice was posted on August 18, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. and remained so posted continuously for at least 72 hours preceding the scheduled time of said meeting.

Dated this the 18th day of August, 2017

Marissa Quintanilla, City Secretary

The City Council of the City of Willis reserves the right to adjourn into executive session at any time during the course of this meeting to discuss any of the matters listed above as authorized by Texas Government Code, Section 551.071 (Consultation with Attorney); 551.072 (Deliberation about Real Property); 551.073 (Deliberations about Gifts & Donations) 551.074 (Personnel Matters); 551.076 (Deliberation about Security Devices); and 551.087 (Economic Development).

It is the policy of the City of Willis to afford disabled persons maximum access to all public meetings. The City of Willis will make reasonable accommodations to address the needs of persons with vision or hearing impairments or other disabilities, including the provision of readers or sign language interpreters when requested reasonably in advance.