Willis City Council to meet Tuesday, February 21st

NOTICE OF MEETING

FOR THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF WILLIS, TEXAS

Notice is hereby given that a regular meeting of the governing body of the above name City will be held on the 21st of February, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall at 200 N. Bell Street, Willis, Texas at which time the following subjects will be discussed, to-wit:

Call to order the regular

Roll Call, Pledge of Allegiance, and Invocation

CITIZENS INQUIRY

CONSENT AGENDA Consider the minutes of the previous meeting; January 17, 2017 Approval of accounts Approval of financial statements and tax collection Approval of the 2016 Traffic Stop Data, Use of Force Data, and Police Pursuit Approval of Willis Police Department Policy 6 – Off-Duty Employment. Approval of Willis Police Department Policy 10 – Prisoner Restraints.

NEW BUSINESS Consider approval of the audit for year-end September 30, 3016. Presentation from Bill Blitch on funding procedures for infrastructure improvements, and sewer plant Consider approval of a variance on the masonry ordinance for housing on South Consider approval of a preliminary subdivision plat for Camillo Properties/North Consider approval of additional stop signs at the intersection of North Shirley Lane and Paddock Discuss and take action if necessary on creating an ordinance for donation Consider and approve a resolution appointing the Montgomery County Emergency Communication District as Addressing Authority for the City of Consider and approve a resolution approving creation of Trinity Lakes Municipal Utility District within the City’s extraterritorial jur Consider and award bid for the property at Lot 9, Block 3 Bates Consider and approve deduct change order 1 for the City of Willis West Side Loop. Consider and approve deduct change order 1 for the City of Willis 2015 Utility Improvements. Consider and approve deduct change order 2 for the City of Willis FM 1097 East Utility Extension.

REPORTS

Input from Council related to issues for possible inclusion on future agendas; related to issues such as (but not limited to) municipal projects, personnel, public property, development, and other city/public business.

Engineer’s report West Side Connector – TX Dot update Paving Projects

City Manager’s report Trash-Off March 25, 2017 City of Willis Purchasing Policy

ADJOURN

Dated this the 17th day of February, 2017

Marissa Quintanilla, City Secretary

