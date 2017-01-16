Willis City Council to meet Tuesday, January 17th

NOTICE OF MEETING

FOR THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF WILLIS, TEXAS

Notice is hereby given that a regular meeting of the governing body of the above name City will be held on the 17th of January, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall at 200 N. Bell Street, Willis, Texas at which time the following subjects will be discussed, to-wit:

Call to order the regular

Roll Call, Pledge of Allegiance, and Invocation

CITIZENS INQUIRY

CONSENT AGENDA Consider the minutes of the previous meeting; December 13, 2016 Approval of accounts Approval of financial statements and tax collection Approval of Willis Police Department Policy 6 – Active Shooter Event Response.

NEW BUSINESS Consider and approve appointments to the Willis Community Development Corporation to fill Consider and action on putting up for bid Lot 9, Block 3, Bates Addition of the City of Consider and act on a resolution authorizing the submission of a Texas Community Development Block Grant Program Application to the Texas Department of Agriculture for the Community Development Consider and take action on a resolution ordering the City of Willis General Election to be held on May 6, 2017. Consider approval of an election services agreement with Montgomery County, Texas for the May 6, 2017 Consider approval of the joint election agreement with Montgomery County, Texas for the May 6, 2017 Discuss, review and take action on incorporating the NIMS Training Program into the Personnel Policy Manual, and other policy related Discuss, and review the City of Willis Home Rule Charter.

REPORTS

Input from Council related to issues for possible inclusion on future agendas; related to issues such as (but not limited to) municipal projects, personnel, public property, development, and other city/public business.

Engineer’s report West Side Connector – TXDOT Update Water and sewer rate study

Paving Projects

City Manager’s report and updates FEMA Reimbursement Mobilitie Agreement

Financial Travel Form Update

Willis Shuttle Service

EXECUTIVE SESSION Convene into closed executive session in accordance to the Texas Open Meetings Act, Section

(Economic Development), and Section071 (Consultation with Attorney). Caldwell Development Camillo Properties



Red Light Camera Update

Take action deemed necessary from executive

ADJOURN

Dated this the 13th day of January, 2017

Marissa Quintanilla, City Secretary

I, the undersigned authority, do hereby certify that the above Notice of meeting of the governing body of the above named City Council is a true and correct copy of said Notice and that I posted a true and correct copy of said Notice on the bulletin board, at the City Hall of said City in Willis, Texas a place convenient and readily accessible to the General public at all times, and said Notice was posted on January 13, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. and remained so posted continuously for at least 72 hours preceding the scheduled time of said meeting.

