WILLIS CITY COUNCIL MEETING ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20TH

NOTICE OF MEETING

FOR THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF WILLIS, TEXAS

Notice is hereby given that a regular meeting of the governing body of the above name City will be held on the 20th of February, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall at 200 N. Bell Street, Willis, Texas at which time the following subjects will be discussed, to-wit:

Call to order the regular

Roll Call, Pledge of Allegiance, and Invocation

PUBLIC HEARING Hear comments on the Willis Reinvestment Zone One’s First amended project plan and Reinvestment Zone Financing Plan.

CITIZENS INQUIRY

CONSENT AGENDA Consider the minutes of the previous meeting: January 16, 2018 Approval of accounts Approval of financial statements and tax collection Approval of the 2017 Traffic Stop Data, Use of Force Data, and Police Pursuit Approval of intent to use Federal Forfeited

ORDINANCE First Reading An ordinance requiring an Economic and Utility Feasibility Study for new developments in the City and an Escrow Agreement to reimburse the City for its expenses related to new An ordinance adding Chapter 58, entitled “Water and Sewer Main Extensions” to Title V, Public Works of the City of Willis Code of

Second Reading

An ordinance approving the Willis Reinvestment Zone One’s First Amended Project Plan and Reinvestment Zone Financing Plan. An ordinance to amend City Ordinance 10-221, by excluding sales tax collected in Willis Reinvestment Zone No. One and also property tax payments made under an Economic Developing Agreement for the Sam Houston Town Center from the City of Willis’ contributions made to the Reinvestment Zone No. One’s Tax Increment Fund.

NEW BUSINESS Consider approval of the audit for year ending September 30, Consider appointment to the TIRZ Board. Consider a variance request for an alcoholic establishment within 300 feet from a public park at 113 North Consider allowing the Police Department to purchase a new Tahoe. Consider approval of an Interlocal Agreement with the Willis Economic Development Corporation and the Willis Community Development Corporation for water and sewer line

Consider approval of a resolution authorizing signatories for contractual document for requesting funds pertaining to the Texas Community Development Block Consider a request from Entergy to connect to water line to serve their plant.

REPORTS

Input from Council related to issues for possible inclusion on future agendas; related to issues such as (but not limited to) municipal projects, personnel, public property, development, and other city/public business.

City Engineer’s Report Update on the Waste Water Treatment Plant expansion. Update on the water/sewer line work north on Highway Update on the cooling

City Manager’s report Trash Off April 7, 2018 Façade Program

EXECUTIVE SESSION Convene into closed Executive Session under Section 087 of the Texas Open Meetings Act to consider a presentation on economic development by developer CC Willis, LP. Reconvene into open session and take action, if necessary, on matter of economic development by CC Willis, LP which were considered in closed Executive Session.

ADJOURN

Dated this the 16th day of February, 2018

Marissa Quintanilla, City Secretary

