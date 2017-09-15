Willis City Council meeting on Tuesday, September 19th

NOTICE OF MEETING

FOR THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE

CITY OF WILLIS, TEXAS

Notice is hereby given that a regular meeting of the governing body of the above name City will be held on the 19th of September, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall at 200 N. Bell Street, Willis, Texas at which time the following subjects will be discussed, to-wit:

1. Call to order the regular meeting.

2. Roll Call, Pledge of Allegiance, and Invocation

I Pledge Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. Honor the Texas Flag. I pledge allegiance to thee Texas; one state under God, one and indivisible.

3. CITIZENS INQUIRY

4. CONSENT AGENDA

a. Consider the minutes of the previous meeting: August 22, 2017.

b. Approval of accounts payable.

c. Approval of financial statements and tax collection report.

5. ORDINANCE

First Reading

a. Consider approval of an ordinance amending Chapter 53, “Sewer Use, of the City of Willis Code of Ordinances.

b. Consider approval of an ordinance amending Section 51.02, “Water and Sewer Tap Connection Fees,” and Section 52.42, “Requirements for Taps,” of the City of Willis Code of Ordinances.

6. NEW BUSINESS

a. Consider approval of a letter of no objection to Trinity Lakes Mud designating to be considered wholly with the City of Conroe’s ETJ.

b. Cast vote for 9-1-1 Board of Managers Appointment for October 1, 2017 – September 30, 2019.

c. Consider approval of the Christmas Parade Route.

d. Consider approval of a resolution to reschedule the December, 2017 Council Meeting to December 12, 2017.

e. Consider and approve a resolution approving the City of Willis FY 2017-2018 Budget.

f. Consider, adopt, and set by resolution the 2017 Ad Valorem Tax Rate for Maintenance and Operation, $0.6026/$100

g. Consider, adopt, and set by resolution the 2017 Ad Valorem Tax Rate for Debt Service, $0.0325/$100.

h. Consider and award bid for the Old Danville Lift Station.

7. REPORTS

Input from Council related to issues for possible inclusion on future agendas; related to issues such as (but not limited to) municipal projects, personnel, public property, development, and other city/public business.

a. Engineer’s report

1. Update on the Cooling Towers

b. City Manager’s report

1. Hurricane Harvey Update

2. Montgomery County Library Entrance

3. Tax Exemptions for Churches

4. Update on City Grants

5. Christmas Party December 13, 2017 at 11:30 a.m.

8. EXECUTIVE SESSION

a. Convene into closed executive session in accordance to the Texas Open Meetings Act, Section 551.074 (Personnel Matters)

1. Personnel Matters

b. Take action deemed necessary from executive session.

9. ADJOURN

Dated this the 15th day of September, 2017

__________________________________

Marissa Quintanilla, City Secretary

I, the undersigned authority, do hereby certify that the above Notice of meeting of the governing body of the above named City Council is a true and correct copy of said Notice and that I posted a true and correct copy of said Notice on the bulletin board, at the City Hall of said City in Willis, Texas a place convenient and readily accessible to the General public at all times, and said Notice was posted on September 15, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. and remained so posted continuously for at least 72 hours preceding the scheduled time of said meeting.

Dated this the 15th day of September, 2017

___________________________________

Marissa Quintanilla, City Secretary

The City Council of the City of Willis reserves the right to adjourn into executive session at any time during the course of this meeting to discuss any of the matters listed above as authorized by Texas Government Code, Section 551.071 (Consultation with Attorney); 551.072 (Deliberation about Real Property); 551.073 (Deliberations about Gifts & Donations) 551.074 (Personnel Matters); 551.076 (Deliberation about Security Devices); and 551.087 (Economic Development).

It is the policy of the City of Willis to afford disabled persons maximum access to all public meetings. The City of Willis will make reasonable accommodations to address the needs of persons with vision or hearing impairments or other disabilities, including the provision of readers or sign language interpreters when requested reasonably in advance