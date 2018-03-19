WILLIS CITY COUNCIL WILL HOLD A REGULAR MEETING ON MARCH 20TH

NOTICE OF MEETING

FOR THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF WILLIS, TEXAS

Notice is hereby given that a regular meeting of the governing body of the above name City will be held on the 20th of March, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall at 200 N. Bell Street, Willis, Texas at which time the following subjects will be discussed, to-wit:

1. Call to order the regular meeting.

2. Roll Call, Pledge of Allegiance, and Invocation

3. CITIZENS INQUIRY

a. Presentation of award to Sergeant Kevin Rooney.

4. CONSENT AGENDA

a. Consider the minutes of the previous meetings: February 6, 2018 and February 20, 2018.

b. Approval of accounts payable.

c. Approval of financial statements.

d. Approval of Willis Police Department Policy 2.7 – Court Appearance.

5. ORDINANCE First Reading

a. An Ordinance amending the City Code of Ordinances by amending Title XV, Chapter 155, “Zoning” by reclassifying the Denmax Energy Services Property from general Commercial to General Industiral.

Second Reading

a. An ordinance requiring an Economic and Utility Feasibility Study for new developments in the City and an Escrow Agreement to reimburse the City for its expenses related to new developments.

b. An ordinance adding Chapter 58, entitled “Water and Sewer Main Extensions” to Title V, Public Works of the City of Willis Code of Ordinances.

6. NEW BUSINESS

a. Consider setting a joint public hearing with the Willis Planning and Zoning Commission on April 17, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. to hear public comments concerning the proposed reclassification of the Denmax Energy Services property on State Highway 75 North form General Commercial District to General Industrial District.

b. Consider approval of a resolution regarding Civil Rights.

c. Proclaim March as Fair Housing Month.

d. Consider approval of appointments to the Willis Economic Development Corporation for terms expiring.

e. Consider approval of appointments to the Willis Community Development Corporation for terms expiring.

7. REPORTS

Input from Council related to issues for possible inclusion on future agendas; related to issues such as (but not limited to) municipal projects, personnel, public property, development, and other city/public business.

a. City Engineer’s Report

I. Update on Wastewater Treatment Plat Lift Station rehab.

II. Update on water and sewer lines going North on Highway 75.

b. City Manager’s report

1. Trash Off April 7, 2018

Dated this the 16th day of March, 2018

Marissa Quintanilla, City Secretary

