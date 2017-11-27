WILLIS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION TO MEET NOVEMBER 28TH

WILLIS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

Notice of Meeting

November 28, 2017

4:30 p.m.

Willis City Hall

AGENDA

1. Public Comments.

2. Review and approve minutes from September 26, 2017.

3. Review and approve financial statements.

4. Consider and take action on the Shop Willis Promotion with Ten Ninety Seven newspaper.

5. Update on progress from Ray Laughter, EDC Director

6. Report from Façade Grant Committee

7. Review goals for 2018

8. Reports and comments from board and staff.

9. Adjourn.

Dated this 21st day of November, 2017.

CITY OF WILLIS, TEXAS

_______________________________

Marissa Quintanilla, City Secretary

I, the undersigned authority, do hereby certify that the above Notice of meeting of the Willis Economic Development Corporation of the City of Willis is a true and correct copy of said Notice and that I posted a true and correct copy of said Notice on the bulletin board, in the City Hall of said City in Willis, Texas, a place convenient and readily accessible to the general public at all items, and said Notice was posted on November 21, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. and remained so posted continuously for at least 72 hours preceding scheduled time of said meeting.