WILLIS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

WILLIS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

Notice of Special Meeting June 27, 2018

4:30 p.m.

Willis City Hall AGENDA

Discuss and take action on repairs to the gateway Discuss and take action on the 2018-2019 Willis EDC

Dated this 22nd day of June, 2018. CITY OF WILLIS, TEXAS

Marissa Quintanilla, City Secretary

I, the undersigned authority, do hereby certify that the above Notice of meeting of the Willis Economic Development Corporation of the City of Willis is a true and correct copy of said Notice and that I posted a true and correct copy of said Notice on the bulletin board, in the City Hall of said City in Willis, Texas, a place convenient and readily accessible to the general public at all items, and said Notice was posted on June 22, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. and remained so posted continuously for at least 72 hours preceding scheduled time of said meeting.