WILLIS ISD BOARD TRAINING SESSION AND REGULAR MEETING MAY 9TH

WILLIS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES

AGENDA/NOTICE OF MEETING CARGILL EDUCATION SUPPORT CENTER

204 WEST ROGERS

WILLIS, TEXAS 77378

POSTED: May 4, 2018

The Board of Trustees of the Willis Independent School District will meet in a Board Training Session on Ma y 9. 201 8 at 2 :00 p.m . in the Board Room at the Cargill Education Support Center located at 204 West Rogers, Willis, Texas 77378, and the business to be conducted is listed below.

AGENDA

If, during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, the Board of Trustees should determine that a closed or executive meeting of the Board is required, then such closed or executive meeting as authorized by the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code Section 551.001 et. Seq., will be held by the Board of Trustees at the date, hour and place indicated in this Notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this Notice as the Board of Trustees may conveniently meet in such closed or executive session concerning any and all purposes : 551.071, 551.072, 551.073, 551.074, 551.076,

551.082, 551.083, 551.084.

Should any final action, decision, or vote be required in the opinion of the Board of Trustees with regard to any matter considered in such closed or executive meeting or session, then the final action, decision or vote shall be either in open meeting, or at a subsequent public meeting upon notice thereof, as the Board of Trustees shall determine.

BOARD TRAINING SESSION A GENDA:

The Board of Trustees will participate in a HB 1566 Training to be conducted by Region VI Education Service Center.

The Board of Trustees of the Willis Independent School District will meet in a Regular Board Meeting on May 9, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. at the Cargill Education Support Center, 204 W. Rogers, Willis, Texas 77378, and the business to be conducted is listed below.

AGENDA

CALL MEETING TO ORDER: announcement by the Board President as to the presence of a quorum, and that notice of the meeting has been posted for the time and manner required by law. *CONVENE INTO CLOSED SESSION for the purpose of considering matters for which closed sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas Government Code Sections (.071-.084) Discuss Teacher Resignations and Consider Approval of Teacher Tex. Gov’t Code 551.074 Discuss and Consider Professional Chapter 21 Contracts for 2018-2019. Gov’t Code 551.074 Discuss and Consider Approval of Approval of Land Tex. Gov’t Code 551.072

**RECONVENE IN OPEN SESSION for consideration of and possible action on matters discussed in Closed Discuss Teacher Resignations and Consider Approval of Teacher Appointments Discuss and Consider Professional Chapter 21 Contracts for 2018-2019. Gov’t Code 551.074 Discuss and Consider Approval of Land Acquisition

for consideration of and possible action on matters discussed in Closed

INVOCATION AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – WILLIS HIGH SCHOOL ANNOUNCEMENTS/PROCLAMATIONS/RESOLUTIONS/RECOGNITIONS PUBLIC COMMENTS

STANDING INFORMATIONAL AND AD HOC REPORTS & ITEMS Safety Performance Financial/Bill Payment Student Enrollment Report



CONSENT AGENDA Approval of Minutes Approval of Bond Construction Bills



DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION ITEMS Discuss and Consider Approval of Moving June 13, 2018 Regular Board Meeting to June 11, 2018 Discuss and Consider Approval of 2018-2019 Board Meeting Schedule Discuss and Consider Approval of 2018-2019 Shared Services Agreement with Conroe S.D. Discuss and Consider Approval of Bond FF&E Purchase Over $25,000 Discuss and Consider Approval of Purchase of Maintenance Trucks Discuss and Consider Approval of Batting Cages Discuss and Consider Approval oflnterlocal Agreement with Region VI Discuss and Consider Reclassification of one Parmley Elementary Assistant Principal Position to Roark Early Education Center Coordinator BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS SUPERINTENDENT COMMENTS

FUTURE BUSINESS/MEETINGS

ADJOURNMENT OF REGULAR MEETING

*Adjourn to Closed Session

**Reconvene in Open Session

Place: Cargill Education Support Center Date: May 4, 2018

Time: 4:00 p.m.